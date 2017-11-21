Top five: Boys basketball all-area candidates

Each week, sports editor Zack Carpenter provides a top-five list in different categories of sports, movies or music. This week, he details five area boys basketball players who could end up on all-area teams.

Jaden Jones-Watkins

Fisher

It would be a little surprising if the Bunnies don’t get a representative on an all-area team, at least the second team. After Zach Griffith found his way there last season, Jones-Watkins is the likeliest candidate for the accolade following Second Team All-Heart of Illinois Conference honors a season ago. Expect the 6-1 senior guard’s scoring and assist averages to increase, perhaps rather substantially, as there is plenty of offensive production to make up for in 2017-18.

Latavius Winson

Rantoul

Winston’s inclusion on all-area teams might be a little premature, as he still has a lot of room to grow and develop in his first season as an integral part of the Eagles’ offense. The junior got some varsity minutes last year, and it’s expected he will become a double-double player as the season progresses. The 6-5 center improved his shooting from the free throw line and the perimeter and will get plenty of shots up in the paint.

Meech Hudson

Rantoul

If the senior guard is to maximize his potential and find his way onto all-area or all-conference teams, it will come due to his 3-point shooting prowess. He’s the Eagles’ best shooter after focusing on re-working his release and mechanics in the offseason. Hudson’s ability from the perimeter extends the defense and keeps it honest. Hopefully for Rantoul he is able to knock them down consistently as his role on offense increases.

Kade Thomas

Fisher

Fans can expect one thing from the lanky, 6-1 Thomas: he’ll throw one down this year. The senior guard, a high-jumper for the Bunnies’ track and field team, is bound to get at least one or two breakaway steals and have an opportunity for a dunk. Other than getting above the rim, Thomas improved his jump shot and can sky for boards — which Fisher’s guards will have to do more often this year than last.

Shawn Reardon

Armstrong-Potomac

At 6-2, Reardon, named Special Mention All-Vermilion Valley Conference and All-Vermilion County as a junior, is another long, senior guard in the ilk of Thomas who can throw it down. And so is 6-2 junior teammate Cameron Colunga, who came on as a viable option last season for Sean O’Brien’s squad. It was basically a coin flip for this final spot between Reardon and Colunga, who are both similar players with similar builds. Colunga advanced to the preliminary round of the state finals’ 3-point shooting contest last year.

