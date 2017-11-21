Starting from scratch: All signs point to a season of growing pains as Eagles re-calibrate with host of new playmakers

Pressure defense will be an even bigger point of emphasis for Rantoul this season, led by the Eagles’ best on-ball defender, Eric Cole (right), a sophomore guard.

RANTOUL — After Rantoul disposed of Monticello in an intense 69-65 overtime thriller in February, Brett Frerichs flashed a relieved smirk.

In what was easily the Eagles’ best win of the season — and dubbed “one of the biggest wins in my career” by the now-sixth-year head coach — over an eventual Class 2A Final Four team, it took performances from Rantoul’s two biggest stars (Kevin Williams, Duck Gibson) to escape with a victory that seemed more of a reprieve than a satisfactory exclamation point.

Rantoul was already down a pair of starters (Kevonte Williams, Onycai Lawson) due to injury, and when Kevin Williams (game-high 35 points) fouled out with a little more than 2:30 remaining in overtime and the score tied at 60, it was the Sages’ game to steal.

That’s when Frerichs was able to get a snapshot of what this upcoming season’s team might look like. Forced to trot out Meech Hudson, LJ Lewis, Eric Cole and Erick Johnson, along with Gibson, to finish the game, Rantoul proceeded to go on a 6-0 run with that group on the floor. And when Gibson fouled out with less than 40 seconds left, it gave Frerichs an even bigger opportunity to see what his guys were made of.

Clinging to a 67-65 lead, Cole broke free for a fast-break layup for the game-clinching score to cap one of the games of the year in the now-defunct Okaw Valley Conference.

The Eagles had to conjure up some playmakers and adjust on the fly with a younger group on the court not used to being in the spotlight. And that’s what the 2017-18 season will consist of.

“We had a younger group out there, and we ended up winning that game. When those two fouled out, Monticello thought they had it in the bag,” Frerichs said. “A game like that and a couple games they did get to play (bigger minutes) definitely helped, but we just don’t have that constant experience coming back. We’re kind of starting from scratch, and we have a long way to go.”

With the departure of Erick Johnson — a regular starter, the Eagles’ best defender last season and a player whom Frerichs thought could average around 20 points a game — who is now at Centennial, all five starters are gone from last year’s team (the Williams brothers, Gibson, Johnson and Lawson) that won 20 games for the second consecutive season and finished as undefeated OVC champions for the second straight time.

A brand new starting five — projected to be Cole, Hudson, Lewis, Latavius Winston and Jaedyn Alexander, but there is plenty of shuffling that could still happen — will take the court when Rantoul travels to play the host Silver Streaks at the Galesburg Tournament in the season opener at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. And potentially five more brand new players to the varsity level will be coming off the bench during the Thanksgiving tournament in which the Eagles will play five games in four days, including four games combined across Friday and Saturday.

“I can’t remember a year I’ve been more excited about seeing potential growth,” Frerichs said. “I’m excited about seeing where we are halfway through the season and where we are going into regionals. I think this is a team that, honestly, will probably struggle at the beginning of the season. I didn’t do our guys any favor with our schedule. I built it up the last couple years because we had a lot of experience, but now it’s coming back to bite us a bit with these contracts. But it’s going to prepare us and make us grow real fast. We’re not using any excuses. That’s the only time I’m going to say it. We’re young, but that’s not going to be an excuse.”

Experience in spurts

Cole started a handful of games last year, Winston got some varsity experience towards the end of the year, and Hudson enjoyed a pair of breakout games — a career-high 17 points in a win over St. Thomas More, followed up 10 days later with another 17-point outburst off the bench against St. Joseph-Ogden in which he finished 6-of-6 from the floor, including a clutch three in the final minutes to stave off the Spartans.

Hudson’s performance in that 64-62 win, which polished off a 10-0 OVC campaign, came at a crucial time, as most of the other Eagles struggled in that contest. And it wouldn’t have happened had it not been for the role player — who played sparingly until late January — finally approaching Frerichs and asking what it would take to earn more minutes.

“I became more coachable, and that’s what made him start playing me more,” Hudson said. “He saw what I could do, and he started playing me more.”

The senior said improving on defense was the key ingredient to getting more playing time, and that has been one of his points of emphasis in the offseason. Also, working on quickness, two-ball dribbles, not being flat-footed on defense, creating space and retooling his shooting mechanics have been areas he has committed to bettering in the offseason in workouts with teammate and fellow senior Jaedyn Alexander.

“Me and Jaedyn were (at The Forum) in the summer for like two months straight,” Hudson said. “We worked on passing, dribbling drills and defensive slides. We learned how to stop being so flat-footed. My defense is way better. I worked on staying on my tip-toes. … Something I’ve been working on, too, is contact shots and having somebody close out. Last year, when someone would run out on me, I would be hesitant and miss my shot. I’ve been working on it and following through. It’s way better than last year.”

Winston is another whom the Eagles will rely on for increased productivity. The 6-5 junior will be asked to develop into a double-double machine. And though he is by far the Eagles’ tallest player, he won’t be relegated simply to post touches. Just like everyone else on the team, Winston has the green light to fire away from the perimeter.

“I think Latavius is going to be a monster,” Frerichs said. “He was 6-foot as a freshman; now he’s 6-5. He just continues to lead by example. By the time he’s a senior, he’s going to be a force. He’s going to be an all-area player, but he’s still getting there. He’s got to be a double-double guy for us. He’s ready. He’s put in the work all offseason.

“We’ve got a lot of guys who can score — not great scorers — but Latavius is a guy we’re going to look for a lot this year. Even when he was short, he was brought up as a post player, but he’s really expanded his game, especially over the summer. He can surprisingly handle the ball really well, and you’ll see he can step out and shoot the three. He’s got a nice shot.

Depth, level talent across the board

One of Frerichs’ squad’s weaknesses during the 2016-17 year was depth, and that was a key cause of the Eagles going one-and-done in a regional loss to Mahomet-Seymour. The coach played just six guys in that game, as Cole was not available to play, and Hudson saw only a couple minutes of action.

This year’s unit is all relatively on the same level as far as talent goes. For the most part, everyone is equal, and that could mean more balanced playing time, a 10-man rotation (including sophomore Kamrynn Rowe, an excellent shooter whom Eagles coaches have showered praise on) and fairly equal statistical averages across the board as the team ramps up pressure defense to make up for its lack of size.

“We’re definitely going to put some type of pressure on the ball, whether it’s full court baseline-to-baseline or a zone press. We have to. We can’t be content to get into the half-court game,” Frerichs said. “We’re definitely going to push the ball. We’re going to get a lot of shots up. We want to run an offense, but we don’t want to run a chaotic offense. We want to be somewhat disciplined, but I guarantee you’re not going to see that at the beginning of the year. You’re going to see a lot of turnovers. We’re putting in a new offense. We have to find a way to score some easy baskets, and we’re going to get a lot of shots up. We’re not going to be afraid to shoot. Everyone has the green light.

“If they do pass up an open shot, that’s when they’re going to come out of the game. I’d rather them shoot the ball. … We want shots going up as quickly as possible without forcing it. Kind of a catch-22. That’s going to come with patience, and they’re going to have to learn that. But the ball’s going to go up. We’re going to push it. … It’s going to be a luxury to be able to go 10 deep. Other than Latavius, who’s a legit 6-5, we have a lot of guards on the team. Handling the ball should be a bonus, but we’ll have to overcome a lack of size in rebounding.”

Three storylines

PG by-committee

Duck Gibson moved over from shooting guard into the point role last year. It wasn’t a smooth transition necessarily, but he developed and performed admirably. The inexperience of this year’s group across the board is clear, most notably at the PG spot. Rantoul won’t have Gibson to lean on, instead having to rely on a handful of options to bring the ball up the floor and jump-start the offense.

Late bloomers

This roster isn’t full of three- or two-year starters or even role players who logged crucial minutes off the bench. Eric Cole started some games, and Meech Hudson had a couple big performances. But outside of that, the Eagles are completely starting over. The players and coaches admit there are guaranteed to be some growing pains. You’ll have to wait until January or February to see this team perform at its best.

Get out and run

What’s the best thing to do with an inexperienced team? Let ‘em play. Might be risky, as letting a young team loose with an up-and-down offensive style could lead to erratic play and lots of turnovers. But giveaways are bound to happen as players get accustomed to the speed of the varsity level. Turning up the heat with pressure defense will let Rantoul utilize its best assets: quickness and athleticism.

Four players to watch

Jaedyn Alexander

One of just three Eagles seniors, it’s a testament to Alexander’s hard work that he wound up here. After getting cut from the varsity roster last year, the point guard — who has smooth handles but must work on not dribbling too much — worked with teammate Meech Hudson in the offseason and could potentially become a starter.

Eric Cole

The sophomore possesses some cockiness and swagger on the defensive end, and it has often worked to his advantage. The Eagles’ best on-ball defender and strongest player started a handful of games as a freshman, and his defensive prowess was the biggest reason why. But now he will have to become more of an offensive threat.

Meech Hudson

When Hudson and Alexander worked out in the offseason, the former was mainly focused on two things: defensive improvement (which has been a bit of an Achilles heel) and improving his shot. Hudson had a propensity to push the ball out of his hand as a junior, but his refined shooting form is clear: there is more arc, and it looks way smoother.

Latavius Winston

Cole, Hudson, LJ Lewis and Winston (in that order) saw the most burn last season. At 6-foot-5, Winston is by far the Eagles’ tallest player, and he’s going to have to essentially average a double-double for Rantoul to finish in the top half of the Illini Prairie. The junior can step out and shoot from 3-point range as well and has the green light to fire away.

Roster

Jaedyn Alexander, Sr.

Hayden Cargo, Jr.

Eric Cole, So.

Jerry Harper, So.

Meech Hudson, Sr.

Garet Kinnett, Sr.

LJ Lewis, Jr.

Maycoll Paredes, So.

Kamrynn Rome, So.

Walter Stanford, Jr.

Freddrick Walker, Sr.

Latavius Winston, Jr.

