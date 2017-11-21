Reardon, Colunga lead the way as Trojans set quest to end team’s ‘losing attitude’

Armstrong-Potomac junior guard Cameron Colunga (left) will need to be an even bigger playmaker for the Trojans this season.

ARMSTRONG — The downward spiral happened quickly.

After 11 consecutive losing years, including eight 20-loss seasons, since winning back-to-back regional titles in 2004-05 (26-4 record) and 2005-06 (23-8), the Armstrong-Potomac boys basketball team’s 2016-17 season began with a bang.

The Trojans won three of their first four games to win the season-opening Tri-County Tournament, and it looked early like their long woes might be coming to an end.

Then the slide came.

A-P lost its first game following the tournament, and it started a downturn all too familiar. The Trojans didn’t win another game until the mid-December Leader Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden and finished the season 6-22. That steep 3-21 drop-off is something the program has unfortunately been used to for the past decade.

“At the beginning of last year, we had a great attitude in the first few practices and in the tournament,” Trojans senior Shawn Reardon said. “As soon as we got that first loss in the regular season, we just fell back into, ‘OK. It happened again. We’re just going to go with the flow.’ There wasn’t really that work that we needed.

“Our attitude was something that we needed to fix. Our losing attitude was just part of our daily (routine). We didn’t go in with the will to win or want to win. But I feel like we have the energy to do it by the way that we’re practicing and the way we’re carrying ourselves.”

The Trojans did finish last season on a relatively high note, playing a tight game with Cissna Park in a regional matchup, and the Timberwolves would advance to a sectional championship game.

Reardon, A-P’s lone senior, is hoping he and his teammates will be able to use the momentum of playing one of their best games of the year on the season’s final day to propel them in 2017-18. And it’s almost an entirely different group this time around.

After losing senior starters Jason Sollars and Ruger Crozier, in addition to Slade Bussard who started several games, the Trojans already had plenty of production to supplant. And then the loss of starting point guard Caleb Larkin to a torn ACL suffered during football season struck an even bigger blow.

“You can’t replace someone like Caleb Larkin with the skillset he has,” Trojans coach Sean O’Brien said. “His physicality and his speed and quickness would’ve helped us push the ball a lot, and he’s capable of being a good leader too. But at the same time, you’ve just got to go with the next-guy-up mentality. And, hopefully, I think we’ve got some guys that will fill in in their own ways and bring some strengths that he didn’t have.”

“That’s a pretty big blow for us,” Trojans junior Cameron Colunga said of Larkin’s injury. “He didn’t really like to try and score a lot, but this year, before he tore his ACL, I let him know that before the season got here we needed him to score if we wanted to win. He’s really quick and a good defender and ball handler.”

Led by length

Reardon and Colunga, two long, 6-2 guards, will be the Trojans’ go-to options on offense and defense. O’Brien hopes to utilize their length at the top of the key in a 1-2-2 zone press, with creating turnovers off tips and deflections leading to easy buckets being the main goal.

“Those two are off to a great start. They’re keeping the guys together. They’re leading by not only what they say but also by example,” O’Brien said. “I think they’ve set the tone this year about getting better every day and to keep things intense and to get it to the point where we make it harder in practice than it is in the game. And they’re both ready to get after it and ready to see what’s going to happen.

“As a whole, we can attack the rim a bit more this year and work inside-out. They’re definitely two of our guys we’re going to rely on night in and night out to get us some points. But at the same time, if we’re letting our defense create our offense, I’m hoping that a lot of kids can contribute to that. But I imagine a lot of teams will be looking to stop those two first and foremost.”

Not used to losing

Although the Trojans have not had great luck in high school, Colunga’s junior class isn’t used to losing. Colunga attended Schlarman Academy in middle school, but teammates such as Larkin, Dalton Loschen, Austin Bridgman and Kyler Stephens attended Potomac and enjoyed some success, including advancing to a county championship game. (Stephens transferred back from North Vermilion (Ind.), where he gained experience on a team that advanced to the Indiana equivalent of Illinois’ sectional semifinal. He could fill in for Larkin as the starting point guard).

“Our class wants to win, and I know Shawn does too,” Colunga said. “We’re not really used to losing, so these past two years have been kind of crappy. The way I see it, with everybody around the conference and county that graduated — and I know there are still going to be some tough teams like Hoopeston, Bismarck, Oakwood, Chrisman — but the way I see it is everything is wide open.”

The Trojans played Tri-County on Tuesday and face Notre Dame De La Sallette on Wednesday before matching up with Martinsville and Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Friday.

Their season tipped off against Hoopeston Area on Monday. A preview of at least two more regular-season games between the two Vermilion Valley Conference schools, it’s also a matchup between a pair of teams that are perhaps each other’s biggest rivals.

“I’m not scared of Hoopeston,” Colunga said. “I’m pretty focused on it. I’m really excited. I’ve never been more locked in for a game in my life. We know a lot of guys from over there, so there’s always a little crap-talking on and off the court. We’re all pretty good friends, but I’m really excited to play them.”

Three storylines

Guard play

The Trojans lacked a true point guard last season, as they went with a combination of Jason Sollars, Cameron Colunga, Shawn Reardon and Caleb Larkin bringing the ball up the floor. But 5-10 junior Kyler Stephens, who went to middle school with many of this year’s group, transferred back and is projected to be the starting PG.

Turning defense into offense

The Trojans’ best advantage is their length, and coach Sean O’Brien hopes Reardon and Colunga will be weapons at the top of a 1-2-2 press to get some easy steals leading to fast-break points. Dalton Loschen at 6-1 down low is A-P’s top post presence.

Replacing Larkin

Larkin was being groomed as A-P’s starting PG toward the end of the season and in the summer, but he tore his ACL in Week 1 of the football season. The starting running back’s size and speed will be sorely missed in the lineup.

Four players to watch

Cameron Colunga

In the 2016-17 preseason, O’Brien marked the sophomore Colunga as a player to watch, as he expected him to become a key centerpiece of the ballhandling duties. He rose to the occasion, tying with Jason Sollars and Shawn Reardon for the team’s scoring lead at 8.4 points per game. Now the junior’s role increases substantially, both on the offensive and defensive sides of the court.

Dalton Loschen

Loschen was the nicest surprise for A-P a season ago, being inserted into all 28 games as a sophomore. He shot 57 percent from the floor (69-for-122) for 6.5 PPG. The junior forward must get better at the charity stripe, finishing just 43-for-78 (55 percent). He also grabbed 4.5 rebounds per game, second on the team. He also seems to look a bit taller than he was last season, which would help a team lacking in frontcourt size.

Shawn Reardon

Reardon was tied for the team scoring lead, grabbed the most rebounds (4.7 per game) and shot 75 percent from the free throw line (58-for-77). He also shot 38 percent on 2-point shots (66-for-176) and 24 percent on 3-pointers (15-for-63) while dishing out a team-best 63 assists (2.3 per game). He needs to cut down his turnovers, though (105 last season), if he is to build on a Special Mention all-conference honor.

Kyler Stephens

Larkin would occupy this last spot if he was healthy, but Stephens will serve a huge role at point guard. The junior could end up being the Trojans’ X-factor. He played 25 games for North Vermilion last year and averaged 2.2 points and 1.0 assists per game. Austin Bridgman and Tyler Wilken also figure to be off-the-bench factors, and O’Brien said Bryce Franzen increased his size a bit in the offseason.

Roster

Kyler Stephens, 5-10, Jr.

Cameron Colunga, 6-2, Jr.

Jonny Hudson, 5-9, So.

Dylan Knight, 5-6, So.

Trey Wilken, 5-7, Jr.

Austin Bridgman, 5-10, Jr.

Shawn Reardon, 6-2, Sr.

Bryce Franzen, 6-0, Jr.

Dalton Loschen, 6-1, Jr.

Austin Keen, 5-8, Jr.

Hunter Powell, 6-1, Jr.

