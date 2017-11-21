Rantoul Press Preseason All-Illini Prairie Conference Awards

Player of the Year

J.T. Wheeler, Unity

The 6-foot-3 senior put up 35 points in both of last season’s matchups against Rantoul on his way to a unanimous First Team All-Okaw Valley Conference selection. Calvin Fisher and Luke Stokowski (Monticello) were also unanimous first-teamers who have a case for POY, but Wheeler is primed to set the Illini Prairie on fire. Wheeler’s got the potential to average 20 points per game, and he can go out and get you 30 any given night.

First Team

Player School Yr.

Jordan Brooks SJ-O Sr.

Calvin Fisher Monticello Sr.

Mason Marquis Olympia Sr.

Luke Stokowski Monticello Sr.

J.T. Wheeler Unity Sr.

Second Team

Player School Yr.

Johnny Dawson Monticello Sr.

Jon Decker Unity Sr.

Tanner Klein STM Jr.

Ryan Weir Pontiac So.

Latavius Winston Rantoul Jr.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @Zack Carpenter11.