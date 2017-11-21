Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Boys' Basketball

Rantoul Press Preseason All-Illini Prairie Conference Awards

Tue, 11/21/2017 - 1:06pm | Zack Carpenter
Latavius Winston 112117
Photo by: Della Perrone/The News-Gazette
Rantoul junior Latavius Winston, a 6-5 big man, has the potential to record multiple double-doubles, says Eagles coach Brett Frerichs. 

Player of the Year

J.T. Wheeler, Unity

The 6-foot-3 senior put up 35 points in both of last season’s matchups against Rantoul on his way to a unanimous First Team All-Okaw Valley Conference selection. Calvin Fisher and Luke Stokowski (Monticello) were also unanimous first-teamers who have a case for POY, but Wheeler is primed to set the Illini Prairie on fire. Wheeler’s got the potential to average 20 points per game, and he can go out and get you 30 any given night.

First Team

Player                                                                                   School             Yr.

Jordan Brooks                                                                      SJ-O                 Sr.

Calvin Fisher                                                                        Monticello         Sr.

Mason Marquis                                                                    Olympia            Sr.

Luke Stokowski                                                                    Monticello         Sr.

J.T. Wheeler                                                                         Unity                 Sr.

 

Second Team

Player                                                                                   School           Yr.

Johnny Dawson                                                                    Monticello       Sr.

Jon Decker                                                                           Unity               Sr.

Tanner Klein                                                                         STM                Jr.

Ryan Weir                                                                            Pontiac           So.

Latavius Winston                                                                 Rantoul           Jr.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @Zack Carpenter11.

