Rantoul Press Preseason All-Heart of Illinois Conference Awards

Tue, 11/21/2017 - 12:53pm | Zack Carpenter

Player of the Year

Nick Perry, LeRoy

Seeing Perry in action just once last season was plenty to convince me the 6-1 guard is legit. As a freshman, Perry showed ice in his veins as the starting point guard for the state champion Panthers, and he became an even bigger playmaker last year in averaging 23.7 points per game on his way to earning Second Team All-Heart of Illinois Conference honors — which included a 37-point performance in a thrilling 70-69 win over Fisher.

First Team

Player                                                                                   School             Yr.

Bryce Barnes                                                                        GCMS              Jr.

Tate Eller                                                                               Flanagan-C     Sr.

Jaden Jones-Watkins                                                            Fisher              Sr.

Mitch McNutt                                                                         GCMS             Sr.

Nick Perry                                                                              LeRoy             Jr.

 

Second Team

Player                                                                                  School             Yr.

Jacob Donaldson                                                                 Ridgeview        Sr.

Ryland Holt                                                                          GCMS              Jr.

Derek May                                                                           Fieldcrest         Sr.

Kade Thomas                                                                      Fisher              Sr.

Jeremy Witten                                                                     Heyworth         Sr.

