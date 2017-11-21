Rantoul Press Preseason All-Heart of Illinois Conference Awards

Player of the Year

Nick Perry, LeRoy

Seeing Perry in action just once last season was plenty to convince me the 6-1 guard is legit. As a freshman, Perry showed ice in his veins as the starting point guard for the state champion Panthers, and he became an even bigger playmaker last year in averaging 23.7 points per game on his way to earning Second Team All-Heart of Illinois Conference honors — which included a 37-point performance in a thrilling 70-69 win over Fisher.

First Team

Player School Yr.

Bryce Barnes GCMS Jr.

Tate Eller Flanagan-C Sr.

Jaden Jones-Watkins Fisher Sr.

Mitch McNutt GCMS Sr.

Nick Perry LeRoy Jr.

Second Team

Player School Yr.

Jacob Donaldson Ridgeview Sr.

Ryland Holt GCMS Jr.

Derek May Fieldcrest Sr.

Kade Thomas Fisher Sr.

Jeremy Witten Heyworth Sr.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @Zack Carpenter11.