Rantoul boys basketball schedule
Nov. 22 vs. Galesburg (Galesburg tourney)
Nov. 24 vs. Chicago Wells (Galesburg tourney)
Nov. 24 @ Moline (Galesburg tourney)
Nov. 25 vs. Chicago Harper (Galesburg tourney)
Nov. 25 vs. Rockford Lutheran (Galesburg tourney)
FYI: As the saying goes, there’s no rest for the weary. The Eagles are fully aware how grueling five games in four days can be. But it’s worse adding on the fact that they must play Wells early on Friday before treking to Moline for a night game, and then heading back to Galesburg for a 10:30 a.m. game against Harper. Oh, and then Rantoul plays perhaps the best team in the field to cap the tournament in Rockford Lutheran led by 6-2 combo guard Kenny Strawbridge Jr., who garnered recruiting interest from Oklahoma. Should be a great matchup between Strawbridge and Eric Cole. No Duck Gibson to try and lock Strawbridge down this year.
Dec. 2 vs. Chicago Longwood
Dec. 9 vs. Chicago Corliss
Dec. 12 @ Centennial
Dec. 27 TBA (Taylorville tourney)
Dec. 28 TBA (Taylorville tourney)
Dec. 29 TBA (Taylorville tourney)
FYI: Brett Frerichs will be hoping for, basically, any type of luck when his squad heads to Taylorville this season. Last year was an absolute disaster that could have potentially derailed the Eagles’ season. They salvaged a pair of wins, but lost Kevonte Williams for an extended period of time at the tournament last year. It was probably the lowest point of Rantoul’s 2016-17 regular season.
Jan. 9 @ Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Jan. 12 @ Mattoon
Jan. 16 vs. Unity
Jan. 19 @ Illinois Valley Central
Jan. 23 @ Monticello
Jan. 26 vs. Bloomington Central Catholic
Jan. 27 vs. Moline
Jan. 30 @ Urbana
Feb. 2 @ Olympia
Feb. 6 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden
Feb. 9 vs. Prairie Central
Feb. 13 @ St. Thomas More
Feb. 16 @ Pontiac
Feb. 19 vs. Danville
FYI: One of this team’s biggest undoings last season was dropping back-to-back games to close the regular season before being one-and-done in the postseason, despite playing pretty well for three quarters versus the Vikings a year ago. A home win over Danville and Drake signee Kendle Moore, reigning News-Gazette Player of the Year, would do wonders for the Eagles’ confidence heading into regional play.
Regional TBA
