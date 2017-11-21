Need for speed: Fisher’s guards to lead a team lacking in size but strong on quickness, shooting and depth

Tyler Martin can give Fisher depth off the bench as he enters his junior season. The Bunnies, who finished 21-10 and won a regional championship last year, will be looking for even more offense from their guards in 2017-18.

FISHER — Cody Diskin’s first two seasons at the helm of the Fisher boys basketball program have each been a success.

In his rookie year, the Bunnies finished 17-13 and reached a regional title game. Last season, Fisher went 21-10, capturing 20 wins for the first time since 1988 and taking home its first regional championship since 2012.

But his first two years have also ended in heartbreak.

First, the Bunnies watched as Salt Fork won a regional title on their home floor in a 44-43 overtime thriller — powered by a Storm player making his first 3-pointer of the season to force the extra session.

Then, Fisher pulled off an upset over the No. 1-ranked team in Class 1A, Ridgeview, on the Mustangs’ home court to kick off the new year in the first week of January (one of just two teams to defeat Ridgeview in 2016-17). But the Mustangs got their revenge in the bigger matchup, a 47-44 sectional semifinal victory in which Fisher missed a final chance to tie the game in the final seconds.

And just like he did after the Bunnies fell to Salt Fork two years ago, nary a word has been said by Diskin to his team about the way last season ended.

“I haven’t even talked about it. That was last year. That was in the past. We’ve just got to learn from our mistakes, and I think that’s what they did,” Diskin said. “These guys, when they were sophomores, they felt that it was a close game (against Salt Fork), and they came back the next year and finished the job.”

It was a historic season for the Bunnies, filled with a trio of checkmarks. Diskin set three goals prior to the year, and each one was accomplished: 20 wins, regional title, advance to play at the Shirk Center in the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference tournament. And the bar has been set just as high this time around.

“We’ve still got high hopes. We did lose a lot, but I feel like we’ve still got a lot of experience back to lead us into the season,” Diskin said. “Right now, obviously, we need to clean up a lot of things, but I feel confident we can get back into that regional title and sectional just like last year. And hopefully go a little farther.”

Another milestone was hit last season by Zach Griffith, who notched 1,000 career points in a late-December win over Villa Grove/Heritage. The 6-5 lethal scorer and matchup nightmare netted plenty more scoring points and big-time performances the rest of the season on his way to a unanimous First Team All-Heart of Illinois Conference selection.

But now, the senior is gone, and graduating with him was nearly all of last year’s size and some of the team’s better contributors: Cale Zook (a 6-3 forward who became one of Fisher’s go-to options), Jesse Pedigo (a key post defender) and Ethan McCoy (one of Fisher’s top on-ball defenders).

Dawson Purvis (6-4) and Andrew Zook (6-3) will both be crucial post players in Diskin’s system this season, but after those two, everyone else hovers around 6-foot or under.

Boards and post play

“With our lack of size, I think if we can rebound well and defend the post, then we’ll be able to produce around those two things,” Diskin said. “I think teams can take advantage of looking at us and say, ‘Hey let’s pound the post and outrebound them.’ Then they definitely have a chance. If we control those two things, the boards and the post play, then our guards and pressure defense should do the rest.”

Those latter two areas figure to be the Bunnies’ M.O. this year. Their backcourt is still intact and is the most experienced in their lineup with three 6-1 senior guards returning.

Three-year varsity starter Jaden Jones-Watkins, a point guard who also started some games as a freshman, is Fisher’s floor general and was a Second Team All-HOIC member a year ago.

Kade Thomas, a combo guard who played quarterback and competed for a spot in state in the high jump, is one of the Bunnies’ best athletes. The senior nearly recorded a triple-double in the team’s 2017 regional title game victory.

Ryan Meents got off to a solid start last season but missed half the year with a broken right hand before returning in time for postseason action. He is one of the Bunnies’ better shooters and can rebound well.

The trio is looking forward to getting out and running as Fisher’s main form of offense.

“We’re going to be small, but we’ll be awfully fast and athletic. We’re going to try and outrun everybody,” Meents said. “I think we’re pretty accustomed to (being a small team). Even last year we had moments where our bigs were in foul trouble, and we had to play small. We used different lineups depending on who we’re playing. We’re accustomed to playing small ball.

“They want us to get out and run, and that’s what we’re going to do. That’s what my class and the class below us is made for.”

Years in the making

It’s an interesting point Meents brings up regarding the Bunnies’ classes of 2018 and 2019.

When this year’s seniors were in seventh grade, they finished fourth in state in the 7-2A IESA state tournament. Members of that team on this year’s varsity group are Jones-Watkins, Thomas, Meents, Purvis, Brandon Henson and Nick Harness.

This year’s juniors also finished fourth at the 7-2A IESA state tournament a year later, led by Dalton Burk, Tyler Martin and Tanner Diorio.

Now, four years after the back-to-back Final Four teams got the Fisher community excited for the future of the varsity program, fans get to see how the two groups finally mesh — the flashy, high-powered offense of the 2013 group and the slow, grind-it-out style of the 2014 clan.

“We don’t bring it up that much because it’s a completely different level. But we always dream about wanting to be playing in Peoria,” Meents said. “We’ve been playing together since seventh grade. We played junior high and a year of summer basketball together, and (Henson) played with us too one summer. And then we played JV together and varsity. We’re pretty used to each other. We know where each other is going to be at every given point. We know our roles specifically, and we know what each one of us can do and how to pick each other up.”

Adding an X-factor

A welcome addition is the 6-1 forward Henson, whose main tasks will be defending and rebounding. After tearing his right ACL in the last game of the 2016 Mahomet-Seymour Shootout during summer ball, Henson returns to the court and is expected to be a big contributor, projected be a starter.

“I’m just excited to get back. It was a lot of work. It took about four months before I even got surgery. It took forever to schedule that,” Henson said. “Then I went to physical therapy a lot. It was pretty tiring going through all that. I’m just excited to be back.”

“Football helped a lot getting back in shape and getting used to it,” said the senior who led the Bunnies with 263 receiving yards and tied for the team lead with 12 catches. “At the beginning of football, my knee would get sore. I was just getting used to the physicality and the wear with it. I’m probably still a little slow, but that’s why we’re out here scrimmaging.”

His teammates are also happy to have him re-inserted into the lineup, as he should be a good fit with the guards with his ability to run the floor and play both inside and out.

“I think (Henson) will be perfect for us,” Meents said. “He’ll give us athleticism we haven’t really had as much. Knowing he has height and athleticism, I bet we can use that to our advantage.”

Henson could be a breakout player, and several other rotation players will probably see significant minutes or have a chance to show they can contribute: All the players mentioned previously, plus a transfer guard, Andrew Koslowski, and sophomore Will Delaney, who is budding with potential.

Rebounds run in the family?

But who will be this year’s Cale Zook? Who will be the player who isn’t expected to have a big role who shines early on, ends up logging a bunch of minutes and continues that success throughout the year?

“I think his brother, Andrew, has seen both of his brothers play and is coming into this role,” Diskin said of the junior who is projected to be the team’s starting center. “I’ve talked to him about his role, and I think he can step up and be a producer just like his brother.”

The Bunnies began the season Monday with a tilt against Prairie Central as part of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Turkey Tournament. Fisher squared off with Tri-Point on Tuesday before wrapping the tourney up with games against LeRoy (scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Friday, but that could potentially change as the Falcons shift game times around with the football team playing for a state championship at 1 p.m. in DeKalb) and Iroquois West (2 p.m. Saturday).

“I think after the first tournament we’ll get an idea of who we are and what we’re going to be,” Meents said. “But once we get really tested by somebody in a tight game, I think that’s when it will determine what we’re going to be.”

Three storylines

Lack of size

Zach Griffith and Cale Zook were great rebounders, but both need to be replaced. Fisher will be a guard-oriented team built on speed, pressure defense and scoring quickly on its opponents, but if Andrew Zook, Brandon Henson and Dawson Purvis can be bulldogs down low and outwork bigger-bodied players, it will go a long way in determining Fisher’s success.

Next Cale Zook?

Zook didn’t initially start for Cody Diskin’s team early last season, but he immediately stormed out of the gate and became a viable double-double threat. His presence added a key piece that Fisher needed on its way to a regional title, and he showed up big in the postseason. It will be interesting to see if his brother, Andrew, or Purvis can step up and fill the void.

20 wins again?

Diskin led the Bunnies to their first 20-win campaign since the late ‘80s. But it wouldn’t be shocking if they made it two straight such seasons. Their schedule isn’t too daunting, and the HOIC lost a lot of talent. Ridgeview is still Ridgeview, and GCMS will be a favorite for HOIC regular season and tournament titles. But the league projects to be pretty even.

Four players to watch

Jaden Jones-Watkins

The 6-1 senior point guard is a great shooter, possesses top-end speed and can see the court with the best of them. He has some slick handles and does a good job taking care of the ball. Expect his scoring average to go up a few ticks as he looks for his own offense a bit more this season.

Ryan Meents

Diskin is glad to have Meents back as an offensive threat who can drive to the basket but is best as a shooter. The senior missed half of last year with a broken right hand but will get another chance to shine. He’s also a sneaky-good rebounder at his size. The third head of Fisher’s three-guard attack is a vital player.

Kade Thomas

Thomas also came on last season as a great offensive and defensive threat. He is extremely lengthy and seems to get taller with each passing year. His brightest moment came in the regional title game win over Chrisman, coming one rebound shy of a triple-double. Also, bank on a dunk or two this season from the senior.

Andrew Zook

In the summer, Zook matched up with Rantoul’s Latavius Winston and held his own. He was also solid on Fisher’s offensive line in the fall for the Bunnies’ playoff team. His main focus needs to be getting boards and defending the other team’s top post player, but polishing up his post moves would be a welcome addition to his game.

Roster

Kade Thomas, 6-1, Sr.

Brandon Henson, 6-1, Sr.

Dawson Purvis, 6-4, Sr.

Andrew Koslowski, 6-1, Jr.

Will Delaney, 5-10, So.

Tyler Martin, 6-0, Jr.

Jaden Jones-Watkins, 6-1, Sr.

Dalton Burk, 5-8, Jr.

Ryan Meents, 6-1, Sr.

Andrew Zook, 6-3, Jr.

Tanner Diorio, 5-10, Jr.

Nick Harness, 5-10, Sr.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @Zack Carpenter11.