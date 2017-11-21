Fisher boys basketball schedule

Nov. 20 vs. Prairie Central (GCMS Turkey Tourney)

Nov. 21 vs. Tri-Point (GCMS Turkey Tourney)

Nov. 24 vs. LeRoy (GCMS Turkey Tourney)

Nov. 25 vs. Iroquois West (GCMS Turkey Tourney)

FYI: After bouncing around from the PBL/Manteno Interstate Classic (2014-15 and 2015-16) to Hoopeston’s Cornjerker Classic last season, the Bunnies are back in Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Thanksgiving tournament for the first time since 2013, when they went 1-3.

Dec. 1 @ El Paso-Gridley

Dec. 5 vs. LeRoy

Dec. 8 @ Blue Ridge

Dec. 12 @ Monticello

Dec. 15 vs. Tremont

Dec. 21 vs. GCMS

FYI: Love to see that this rivalry seems to be back in full gear. It feels like Fisher and Gibson shift back and forth between which is the superior team, but after two terrific matchups last season won by GCMS (one which was tight until the fourth quarter and the other that came down to the Falcons’ Tucker Cribbett nailing a 3-pointer in the final minutes) it looks like this could be an early, legitimate litmus test for both squads.

Dec. 27 vs. Indiana Math & Science (BSN Classic)

Dec. 27 vs. Watseka (BSN Classic)

Dec. 28 vs. Bismarck-Henning (BSN Classic)

Dec. 28 vs. North Vermillion (BSN Classic)

Dec. 29 TBA (BSN Classic)

FYI: Four games in two days, and five games in three days. Hasn’t really bothered Fisher in the past, as the Bismarck-Henning holiday tournament has been the season’s turning point the last three years. The Bunnies won two straight BSN championships before dropping to fifth place last season, but right after claiming fifth a year ago, they started a great second-half run (starting with the notorious upset of then-No. 1-ranked Ridgeview in Colfax).

Jan. 5 vs. Ridgeview

Jan. 9 vs. Dee-Mack

Jan. 13-20 TBA (McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference tourney)

Jan. 23 vs. St. Thomas More

Jan. 26 @ Heyworth

Jan. 30 @ Flanagan-Cornell

Feb. 2 @ Eureka

Feb. 6 vs. University High

Feb. 9 @ Lexington

Feb. 13 @ Tri-Valley

Feb. 16 vs. Fieldcrest

Regional TBA

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @Zack Carpenter11.