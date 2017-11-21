Armstrong-Potomac boys basketball schedule

Nov. 20 vs. Hoopeston (Tri-County tourney)

FYI: Believe it or not, this could be the biggest game of the year for Armstrong-Potomac. Or at least the biggest game of the calendar year. The Trojans and Cornjerkers don’t like each other. Well, they like each other, just not on the court. This could probably be seen as these two teams’ Fisher-GCMS type of rivalry where there’s not much hatred off the court but plenty of fire on it (for those wondering, the A-P/Chrisman rivalry would be the GCMS-PBL rivalry). Even though Hoopeston loses star Trey Layden due to graduation, the Cornjerkers still return Ryan Drayer and Logan Walder among others. This could be the early-season game that gives the Trojans confidence moving forward.

Nov. 21 vs. Tri-County (Tri-County tourney)

Nov. 22 vs. Notre Dame De La Salette (Tri-County tourney)

Nov. 24 vs. Martinsville (Tri-County tourney)

Nov. 24 vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm (Tri-County tourney)

FYI: It was a one-point win over the Buffaloes in last year’s de facto Tri-County Tournament championship game that breathed a morale boost into the Trojans’ locker room. Alas, the hopeful 3-1 start to the season gave way to another 20-plus-loss campaign. Championship or not, it will be interesting to see how this team responds coming out of the season-opening Thanksgiving tournament.

Nov. 28 vs. Iroquois West

Dec. 1 vs. Judah Christian

Dec. 5 @ Cissna Park

Dec. 8 vs. Milford

Dec. 12 @Schlarman

Dec. 15-20 (St. Joseph-Ogden Leader Classic)

FYI: A heart-racing win over Chicago Longwood in this tournament last season gave the Trojans some life at the midway point, but ultimately it wasn’t enough to jump-start an upward trajectory the rest of the season.

Jan. 2 @ Salt Fork

Jan. 5 vs. Hoopeston

Jan. 9 @ Bismarck-Henning

Jan. 13-20 TBA (Vermilion County tournament)

Jan. 23 vs. Oakwood

Jan. 26 @ Chrisman

Jan. 30 vs. Westville

Feb. 2 @ Milford

Feb. 6 vs. Schlarman

Feb. 9 vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Feb. 13 @ Hoopeston

Feb. 16 vs. Bismarck-Henning

Regional TBA

