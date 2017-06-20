Turning it around: A-P boys hope to end losing mentality

FARMER CITY — The Armstrong-Potomac boys basketball program has been limping through the last decade, and the players are circling the wagons to bring about change.

The Trojans have not had a season of 12-plus wins since 2005. Something has to change for the program to finally string victories together on a more consistent basis.

“Our leadership was very lackadaisical the last four years I’ve been in high school, so I just felt like I needed to take charge and be something that nobody else has been — and actually stand up and change our team so we aren’t having these 5-or-less-win seasons,” A-P senior Shawn Reardon said. “We need to take practice more seriously. Even our seniors would just joke around and not take it seriously and then didn’t know why we were losing in the regular season.”

The season could not have started much better for the Trojans in 2016. They got off to a hot 3-1 record, winning the Tri-County Tournament to gather some early-season momentum. But then things quickly spiraled downward in a 6-23 season.

“The tournament at the beginning of the year was a big confidence booster, but then we lost our first game and we just fell right back into ‘Oh, we’re losing again. It’s OK,’” Reardon said. “We just don’t have the will to win — the want to win. And I’m trying to change that. With the group I have now, I believe that we can. They want to win. They don’t want to just sit back and lose every game.”

There will have to be a culture change and increased level of buy-in and effort for A-P to turn things around.

It starts with Reardon, the Trojans’ lone senior who thought about not returning for his final season of high school basketball.

“I’d probably regret it for the rest of my life if I didn’t go out for basketball my senior year,” Reardon said. “I just couldn’t do it to my team. I’m supposed to be the leader this year, and if I just dipped out on them, it wouldn’t be fair to them or my parents who have supported me throughout high school. It would be a disappointment to not finish what I started.”

The lengthy senior guard will be the top voice in the locker room, leading a youth-filled squad.

“I think we only have four with varsity experience,” Reardon said. “It’ll be a work in progress. The first two weeks of practice, and even this summer league, will be hitting it hard trying to improve ourselves and make ourselves better. Being young I feel like won’t hurt us because the young players that we have will put in the effort to work to get better.”

Production-wise it will not fall solely on Reardon’s shoulders. The team returns juniors Cameron Colunga, Dalton Loschen and Caleb Larkin, marking four players who have All-Vermilion Valley Conference potential.

Colunga is another lengthy guard whose strengths are shooting and driving, and he could garner the top individual accolades by season’s end. Loschen was one of the bigger bright sports towards the tail end of last season. And Larkin will be the team’s primary ball handler out of the point guard slot.

“It could be kind of a wild card as to who contributes each night. We’re definitely a team that won’t rely on shooting the ball as much as we have in the past. We can drive and be a lot more aggressive than we have before,” A-P coach Sean O’Brien said. “They’ve all got a lot of potential, and I would say Dalton was going as strong as anybody towards the end of our season last year. We’re looking to spread things out, but at the same time, I think most of them can attack and be aggressive. It’ll just depend on our matchups and things of that nature.”

Colunga, who said one of his top individual goals it to dunk in a game, is looking to win the Tri-County Tournament again. And he agrees that each of the four most experienced varsity players have a shot at racking up some postseason honors.

“I think we’re both more than capable,” Colunga said of him and Reardon earning all-conference honors, “and not just us, I think Dalton’s very capable of doing it too. It’s going to take a lot of work. … I’m definitely more than confident in (Larkin) bringing the ball up the floor. Way more confident than me bringing it up. I’m definitely very confident in him.”

But the junior agrees with Reardon that mindsets have to turn around 180 degrees.

“Our attitudes for sure (need to change),” Colunga said. “In the past, we get down and just give up. We can’t let a 10-point lead turn into 20 and then 20 into a 30.”

Larkin spent time as the squad’s point guard last year, but in 2017-18, the ball handling duties will fall mostly on him. Though Reardon and Colunga will bring it up too, Larkin is the go-to guy as the facilitator — a challenge he says he is ready to take on, though he does need to make improvements in a couple areas crucial for point guards.

“Transferring over from grade school as a big man then coming to play point guard is a weird transition, but I like it,” Larkin said. “I’ve lost a lot of quickness, but it’s something I want to get better with — get better handles and get quicker. (I have to get better) dribbling with my head up. I’ve got to find my teammates a lot better than I do right now.”

If Larkin can become a consistent facilitator, Colunga a shooting and driving threat, Reardon a better leader and Loschen a more polished post player, A-P could see its win/loss record even out.

“I think once we start clicking as a team a lot better, we’ll start winning some games and we’ll surprise a lot of people,” Larkin said. “Cameron and Shawn are really good scorers, and Dalton really knows what he’s doing in the post, and I’m just there to feed them the ball.”

Noticeably absent during the Blue Ridge Varsity League games — where the Trojans defeated Hoopeston Area 41-36 before losing 52-31 to Judah Christian — is any type of bulk. With the graduations of Jason Sollars, Ruger Crozier and Slade Bussard, the 2017-18 Trojans will be a much smaller team, but O’Brien is hoping to combat that with length and an increased tempo.

“We haven’t run as much in the past. This summer has been a challenge with turnovers and making decisions because we haven’t (run up tempo) as much. We’re developing into a team that can run more,” O’Brien said. “We’re going to look to change things up defensively quite a bit and add some full-court, half-court and three-quarter court pressures. We’ll mix it up depending on who we’re playing. We don’t have any big, physical size, but we’ve got a lot of length that we can use to our advantage and become really active. That’s the thing we’re trying to stress is to get active hands up and get tips and deflections and see what that creates.”

“There’s a lot of physicality that’s going to be hard to replace. But at the same time, we’re changing our style of play. We’re going with what we’ve got as far as the type of kids we’ve got and look to run more and be more aggressive. But I think we’re going to be as quick as anybody we play across the board this year. We’ve just got to get used to making decisions in that process because we haven’t always done that.”

