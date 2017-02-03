Bulldogs end Eagles’ season for second straight year

Meech Hudson walks off the floor after Rantoul's 62-58 loss to Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Champaign Central Regional semifinals. It was the second straight year in which the Bulldogs ended the Eagles' season.

CHAMPAIGN — It didn’t seem like things could get much worse for Rantoul’s boys basketball team one year ago.

After a devastating one-point loss in the regional championship game to Mahomet-Seymour on their home floor in 2016, the Eagles felt empty and debilitated. They used that loss as motivation — fuel to the fire for the 2016-17 campaign.

When they played M-S in the summer, they used the title game loss as motivation.

When they started practices prior to the season, they used the defeat to drive them.

And when they found out they would be playing the Bulldogs to tip off their 2017 postseason — in Wednesday night’s Class 3A Champaign Central Regional semifinal — they couldn’t stop salivating at the fact that they were finally going to get an opportunity to exact revenge in the playoffs.

It was easy to see in pregame warmups. The Eagles came out energized, focused and commanding. They seemed to be ready for the brightest lights and the biggest stage of an intense, electric atmosphere in a win-or-go-home environment at Combes Gym.

For most of the night, Rantoul was the better team.

That’s what made the Eagles’ 62-58 season-ending loss that much more of a tougher pill to swallow for Rantoul coach Brett Frerichs and his players.

It was impossible not to compare last season’s heartbreaking defeat to this year’s gut punch.

“This one feels worse,” Frerichs said. “We gave this one up. I didn’t feel like we necessarily gave it up last year. This year, I felt like we gave this up.”

“(We) played hard, but we didn’t play smart,” Frerichs added. “After sleeping on it, this one will (still) hurt more just because of all the empty possessions and all the terrible decisions.”

Early dominance

The Eagles (20-9) erased an early 9-4 deficit with a 9-1 run to help take a 15-12 lead after the first period.

They worked the ball early to Kevin Williams down low for easy buckets throughout the first half. The senior forward dominated in the paint across the first 16 minutes, finishing the half with 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting on his way to a team-high 23 points.

“Kevin Williams is just hard (to guard),” M-S coach Chad Benedict said. “Honestly, we’ve seen a lot of good teams, and I felt like coming into the game that’s the best post player we’ve seen all year. He has elevated his game to a very, very high level, and, honestly, we didn’t have an answer for him (Wednesday).”

Williams’ brother, Kevonte, buried a 3-pointer and converted an and-one layup on back-to-back possessions for a 27-14 lead with five minutes remaining in the second quarter.

A pair of threes from the Bulldogs (22-8) cut the deficit to 31-22 with under three minutes remaining, and M-S called a timeout.

Benedict set up a 1-2-2 zone to protect some players — most notably his son, Noah — from getting into more foul trouble, and he also switched to the zone look to change the rhythm of the game. The Eagles had been getting out in transition and getting the ball into the post at will, and the zone helped slow both of those down.

Pressuring the point

Helping Rantoul take a 34-24 lead at halftime was its pressure defense in the half court.

In last year’s game, the Eagles let M-S methodically walk the ball up the floor. Frerichs made it a point to give the Bulldogs a different look this time around.

Throughout the first half, Rantoul sent a second defender flying at the point guard bringing the ball up the floor. The two players would trap right around the half-court line and force a long pass or strip the ball handler.

The pressure defense was extremely effective, as the Eagles forced 10 first-half turnovers and sped the game up with plenty of fast-break opportunities.

“It was difficult at times,” Bulldogs senior guard Cory Noe, who finished with a game-high 28 points, said of facing the Eagles’ length and pressure defense. “I just think we didn’t execute our stuff. We had planned for the pressure, but we just didn’t have guys flashing to the middle. We kind of just stood and watched and left our guards out to dry at times.”

Staying ahead

The third period was also controlled by the Eagles.

After Noe hit a corner three to cut a deficit to 38-30 at the 6:10 mark, Rantoul guard Duck Gibson completed a three-point play for a 13-point lead with 5:23 to play in the quarter.

The Bulldogs switched back to their 1-2-2 zone at the five-minute mark, which once again helped keep the ball out of the paint.

One of the night’s major turning points came at the 3:15 mark. With the Eagles nursing a 43-35 lead, Kevonte Williams missed a breakaway left-handed dunk, and a turnover followed off the ensuing offensive rebound.

The Bulldogs snatched some momentum off of that miss, and Bradley Hamilton later cut the Eagles’ lead to 45-41 heading into the final quarter.

“(We committed) just a lot of mental mistakes — shooting a three when we didn’t have to shoot a three (and) going for a dunk when we should’ve probably laid it in — allowing offensive rebounds; not blocking out; getting pushed out for rebounds when we’re stronger than that. I can go on and on,” Frerichs said. “Credit (M-S). They did what they had to do. They came at us. They pressured the ball and forced turnovers. At the same time, we really just didn’t play smart.”

Down to the wire

In the fourth quarter, things took a turn for the worse for Rantoul.

Gibson splashed a 3-pointer for a five-point edge but was whistled for a technical foul.

Following Noe’s free throws, Kevonte Williams converted an and-one putback and followed it up with another and-one bucket moments later. An Erick Johnson free throw opened a 56-47 Rantoul lead with 3:50 to play.

Then the comeback happened.

A 3-pointer from Noe, a three-point play from Benedict and a pair of Hamilton free throws capped an 8-0 spurt and set up the night’s biggest play.

The Bulldogs forced a loose ball and jumped on it before calling a timeout with 1:05 to play.

Chad Benedict drew up a play designed to isolate Noe on the wing. The senior guard got off a baseline jumper that missed, but teammate Chandler Anderson grabbed an offensive board and kicked it out to Blake Lester, who swung it to a wide-open Hamilton on the left wing.

Hamilton lined up a three-pointer that rattled home for a bucket to give the Bulldogs a 58-56 lead — their first advantage since midway through the first quarter — with under 50 ticks remaining.

Gibson then missed a floater at the other end.

Anderson missed the front end of a one-and-one, but Noe grabbed the offensive board and made one of two at the line.

On the second miss, the Eagles grabbed an offensive board but threw the ball out of bounds trying to push it up the floor.

After building a five-point lead on a pair of Hamilton free throws, the Bulldogs then held a 61-58 advantage with less than 10 seconds left after a putback by Johnson, and Noe made a free throw to give enough breathing room in a 62-58 victory.

“I was struggling before, but that was a huge shot to knock down for the team,” Hamilton said. “It was a little bit of a relief that I could see it fall in the net, and it’s just a big win for our team.”

“We talked to Bradley about coming out and making plays in the second half and just staying positive,” Benedict said. “Bradley’s done that time and again. You’ve seen him step up in fourth quarters time and time again where he’s gone out and made plays. And that, honestly, has been a hurdle he has had to overcome, so I’m really proud of him as far as the personal growth he’s had this year.”

In his 11th year coaching M-S, Benedict has plenty of experience coaching against Rantoul, so he was expecting another down-to-the-wire finish.

“These games with Mahomet and Rantoul are always (intense),” Benedict said. “They’re always good basketball games. They’re all like this. You can go back and trace them, they’re all just like this.”

Kevin Williams got his 23 points on 9-of-16 from the field along with nine rebounds and three assists. Gibson finished with 12 points.

Noe finished 7-of-17 from the field and 10-of-13 at the free throw line, while Hamilton finished with 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting and 4-of-4 from the charity stripe.

The Eagles shot 12-of-17 at the free throw line and forced 15 turnovers but committed 16 of their own, including six in the fourth quarter.

Not enough

Too many empty possessions and poor decisions down the stretch for Rantoul resulted in M-S ending the Eagles’ season for the second year in a row.

“We just haven’t had that killer mentality,” Frerichs said. “You can go back to some of those games (this year when) we’ve had (big) leads, and those games came down to the wire. I don’t know if cardio contributes to some of that. (We played) with basically five guys (Wednesday). I know Meech (Hudson) played for six or seven minutes. But maybe cardio had something to do with that, but a lot of it’s heart.”

A breakdown in communication, Frerichs said, is another thing to point to in explaining the loss — communication between the players themselves and communication between players and coaches.

“A lot of times, you just assume your teammate’s going to grab a rebound or assume your teammate’s going to switch and guard the three. A lot of those are signs where you have to buckle down and show you want it, as opposed to going through the motions,” Frerichs said. “I’m not sitting here and say it’s all the players’ fault. I coach the team. It’s my team, so what they’re doing on the floor is a reflection of myself and the coaching staff.”

Disappointing end

The season still had its successful moments. The Eagles won 20 games in back-to-back seasons — the first time the program has accomplished that in 53 years. And they won the Okaw Valley Conference for the second year in a row with an 8-0 mark after a 10-0 run in 2015-16.

But, as Frerichs said, a team is judged by its success in the postseason — success that has not come to the boys basketball program since the team last won a regional title in 2011 in Class 2A.

“I set high expectations for myself,” Frerichs said. “If you had told me before the season that we’d lose the first game of regionals, I would not say it was a successful season. And that’s not to take away from any of the success we had. I hate to sound so negative, but the postseason counts for so much. I mean, that’s what you play the whole season for. To me, it really isn’t a successful season because of losing the first game in regionals.”

“I know Rantoul’s disappointed. I know this was a big game for them — they made that pretty clear — but I hope they don’t let this game define their season,” Benedict said. “They had a fantastic season. They’ve got wonderful players. I thought the coaching staff did a great job preparing them. They had a lot of adversity they had to overcome throughout the year as well. My hat’s off to them for having a very good season.”

