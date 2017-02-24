'Second chance': Fisher wins program's first regional title since 2012

Kade Thomas (right) nearly totaled a triple-double, finishing with 14 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists as the Bunnies defeated Chrisman 80-51 Friday night in Danville to capture the program's first regional championship since 2012.

DANVILLE — The feeling at this time last year for Zach Griffith, Jaden Jones-Watkins and the rest of their Fisher basketball teammates was too excruciating to bare.

In a 2016 regional title game hosted by Fisher, the Bunnies held a late 40-37 lead over Salt Fork only to see it slip away at the hands of Caleb Fauver’s game-tying three-pointer — his first of the season — with less than 10 seconds left in regulation. The Storm went on to win 44-43 in overtime following a pair of shots by Griffith and Jones-Watkins at the buzzer that barely missed.

That sinking, debilitating feeling of falling in a game they were so close to winning was a strong source of motivation in the offseason and in the days leading up to the Bunnies’ Class 1A Schlarman Regional championship against Chrisman on Friday night.

This time around, the three-seeded Bunnies did not falter, channeling the emotion of that loss into fuel for a redemptive 80-51 win over the top seed Cardinals for their first regional title since 2012’s Elite Eight finish.

“Before every game, Coach (Cody Diskin) has a little quote for us — a little saying for the game — and (Friday’s) was ‘Second chance,’” Jones-Watkins said. “It’s a complete opposite (feeling from last year). Coming back and getting a second chance like Coach said is amazing.”

“(The loss) left a bad taste in our mouth,” said Griffith, who finished with 18 points and 17 rebounds. “It was a bitter feeling after that game, and that’s what pushed us the whole season to get better every single day, and it showed tonight.”

The Bunnies (21-9) took control of the game early with a 15-8 edge after the first quarter, and they thoroughly dominated in the second period.

On the defensive side, the Bunnies hedged on ball screens, were quick and disciplined in their rotations and crashed the glass.

On offense, the Cardinals tried to speed Fisher up with a man press early in the first half, but the Bunnies slowed themselves down and did not take any rushed jump shots. Instead, they got into the lane off dribble drives and fed open three-point shooters or worked for putback layups.

In the final three minutes of the second quarter, back-to-back threes by guards Kade Thomas and Dalton Burk preceded another three-pointer from Burk to help build a commanding 41-19 halftime lead.

“I feel like our team has taken our game to the next level,” said Thomas, who came within inches of a triple double with 14 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists. “We’ve been so unselfish and passing the ball around and getting guys shots. Honestly, I feel like these past three games have been the best I’ve seen us play in a long time.”

For Chrisman (21-7), the title game loss ended an otherwise successful season on a sour note for a team that was looking for its first regional championship since an Elite Eight run in 2011.

Chrisman won 20 games for the first time since the program won 20-plus in every season from 2006-11, and they won the regular season Vermilion Valley Conference title and will be returning junior standouts Bryce Krabel and Kyle Webster next year.

“Our guys came in and worked hard from day one,” Chrisman coach Jeremy Hudson said. “The Vermilion Valley championship means a lot to us. The 20 wins is nice. We wanted a regional (championship), but at the end of the day, guys came out and played hard and played with a lot of heart. (I) can’t fault them for what happened tonight. At the end of the day, it was a successful season.”

Fisher, which has won eight consecutive games and nine of its last 10, now looks ahead to Wednesday’s sectional semifinal matchup with the Associated Press’ No. 1-ranked Class 1A team Ridgeview — the top seed in the Arcola Sectional.

The Bunnies handed the Mustangs (28-1) their lone loss of the season, 65-51, in Colfax on Jan. 6. With a revenge factor in mind and the intensity of the postseason, Wednesday’s matchup between the two Heart of Illinois Conference foes is sure to have a completely different feel to it than the first.

“It’s hard to beat a team twice, but I think we can do it if we just execute our game plan like we did last time,” Jones-Watkins said.

“In the postseason, everyone’s (record) is 0-0 every single game,” Grifith said. “It’s win or go home. Anything can happen.”

