Fisher Bunnies vs. Chrisman Cardinals

Date/Time: Friday, 7 p.m.

Site: Schlarman Academy in Danville

The Fisher Bunnies (20-9) will square off against the Chrisman Cardinals (21-6) in the Class 1A Schlarman Regional championship game on Friday night.

Balance is the name of the game for the Bunnies, who had 12 of their 13 players score in the regional quarterfinals and got more terrific play all around in the semifinals with 16 assists as a team. Fisher coach Cody Diskin knows his team will rely on that even distribution of the ball once again if it hopes to win the boys' basketball program's first regional title since the 2012 team's run to the Elite Eight.

Getting that championship hardware will not be an easy road, though, as the Cardinals come in with plenty of confidence after their 68-50 win over Arcola on Wednesday in which they exploded for an early 26-6 lead after the first period.

Chrisman is backed by good guard play, a handful of effective shooters and aggressive defense all led by Bryce Krabel, who poured in a game-high 24 points in the semifinal victory.

“We need a whole team effort. We’ve been playing these last few games as a whole team. And they know that it doesn’t take one guy to stand out and win the game," Diskin said. "Anybody can win Friday night, it doesn’t matter what our record is."

STORYLINE

Bunnies

After suffering a heartbreaking 70-69 loss to LeRoy in the Heart of Illinois/McLean County Coference tournament on Jan. 19, the Bunnies have been on a roll. Diskin’s squad has won eight of its last nine, including seven straight heading into the title game on Friday.

The three-seeded Bunnies cruised past Urbana Uni High 73-18 on Tuesday in a rematch of a 65-33 Fisher win on Feb. 7. They then took down seventh-seeded Schlarman on Wednesday in a 65-34 victory.

Cardinals

No. 2 seed Chrisman reached the title game after taking down nine-seeded Arcola in an 18-point win in the semifinals on Wednesday. Despite being in the same conference as Hoopeston Area (23-4) — which has spent plenty of time in the Associated Press’ Top 10 Class 2A rankings and features a potential Area Player of the Year candidate in Trey Layden — the News-Gazette's No. 9 area team won the Vermilion Valley Conference regular season title and will be looking for its first regional championship since 2011.

MAJOR KEY

Bunnies

Knock Down Threes

With Jaden Jones-Watkins, Kade Thomas and Ryan Meents on the perimeter, the Bunnies will need one or all three to open things up with shots from outside. Their play should give room for Zach Griffith to operate down low. The senior forward will be the biggest player on the floor going up against a team without a player listed taller than 6-foot-2, and he can step out to knock down threes as well.

Cale Zook has also shined in the two regional games, putting up 16 points in each game, second only to Griffith's 17 points in each matchup. Griffith is 15-of-21 (71 percent) from the floor in the first two games while Zook is 15-of-20 (75 percent).

Cardinals

The Big Three

Chrisman has a three-headed attack led by 18.1 points per game from Brian Porter. Kyle Webster (15.1 points, 52.2 percent shooting and 8.2 rebounds per game) and Bryce Krabel (12.4 ppg) are the other dangerous threats.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bunnies

Zach Griffith

Labeling someone a “do-everything” player is a bit of a cliche, but in the case of the senior Griffith, it still very much applies. The 6-foot-5 Griffith is averaging 17.7 points and 10.0 rebounds per game while shooting 50.7 percent from the field and 76.7 percent from the free throw line. He can also knock down threes (31 on the year) and grabs 1.5 steals per contest.

Cardinals

Bryce Krabel

Just like Fisher's balanced attack, the Cardinals do not have just one player capable of hurting you, but Krabel fills up the stat sheet. He is scoring 12.4 points per game along with grabbing 7.1 rebounds per game and dishing out 4.7 assists per contest.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.