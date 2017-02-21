Williams makes return in loss to Danville

Rantoul's Kevonte Williams (right), here in the season opener vs Peoria Notre Dame, returned from injury Monday night in a game against Danville. The senior forward had missed nearly two months with a broken left hand he suffered in a game Dec. 28.

DANVILLE — Despite holding a 32-21 lead at halftime, the Eagles could not hang on a 76-59 loss to Danville on Monday night.

The Vikings’ Kendle Moore finished with 23 points, 14 of which came at the free throw line.

The story for Rantoul was not the game, though. The main thing for the Eagles to be excited about going forward is the return of 6-4 senior Kevonte Williams, who returned in his first game action since breaking his left hand on Dec. 28 to finish with 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists in more than 20 minutes.

“It felt good (getting back on the court,” Williams said. “I knew it would boost the team up to get back on the court with them. I think I’m the one to bring the energy from the start (of the game).

“It was tough (sitting on the bench. I hated seeing when we would get down and nobody would bring the tempo or play defense. That’s why I’m glad I’m back.”

“Well, I don’t think we really need him at all,” Frerichs said sarcastically as Williams laughed a couple feet away from him. “No. But as hard as he works and as valuable as he is — we’re talking about a 6-4 guy that can handle the ball, pass, shoot and rebound — (Monday) was proof that he has enough cardio to step out and play. He played 24 minutes, probably more. It’s just a big boost for the team.”

Williams, who has been doing shooting drills and conditioning with the team, said he feels he is ready for the postseason — and he is especially ready for a rematch with Mahomet-Seymour in the regional semifinals.

“That’s what I’ve been waiting for,” Williams said. “That’s our rival. We’re looking for payback.”

