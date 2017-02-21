UMKC basketball rolling: Three reasons the 'Roos could go to the NCAA Tournament

KANSAS CITY — With former Rantoul star guard Kareem Richardson leading the way as its head coach, the University of Missouri-Kansas City men’s basketball team is on a roll.

Following the Kangaroos’ 84-65 win over Chicago State Saturday, Richardson’s squad has won its last five games for the program’s first five-game winning streak in 12 years.

UMKC (15-13, 7-4 Western Athletic Conference) has won those five games by an average of 19.4 points.

The ‘Roos are in action next on Thursday with a matchup against conference-leading California State University-Bakersfield (19-7, 10-1 WAC) on the road.

UMKC then finishes off the season with trips to Grand Canyon (Saturday) and Chicago State (March 4).

The WAC tournament is held March 9-11 at The Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The winner gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

If UMKC wins the WAC tournament, it will receive the program’s first-ever bid to the NCAA Tournament. Here are three reasons the Kangaroos could make school history.

Three reasons UMKC could win the WAC Tournament and make it to The Big Dance



Conference parity

No one is confusing the WAC with the ACC or the Big 12. Although New Mexico State and CSU-Bakersfield are used to nabbing the conference’s automatic bids, there are four teams this year that could go on a run in the conference tourney. Along with those two schools, Grand Canyon — led by former three-time NBA All-Star Dan Majerle — and UMKC can make things interesting in Vegas.



Seniority rules

Three of the top four players in minutes per game are seniors. LaVell Boyd, a 6-foot senior guard, has started in all 28 games this year and is averaging 17.9 points while shooting at a 39 percent clip from 3-point range. Fellow senior Kyle Steward, a 6-7 forward, averages 11.1 points and 5.3 rebounds and is capable of knocking down shots from long range (38.4 percent).



Vegas, baby!

The WAC tournament is held in Las Vegas where, whether you’ve seen it on film or experienced it firsthand, a hot streak can happen in a hurry. Or a cold streak. But, hey, let’s be optimistic here huh?

