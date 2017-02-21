(3) Fisher vs. (7) Schlarman



(3) Fisher



Record: 19-9



Conference: Heart of Illinois (10-3)



Players to Watch: Veteran forward Zach Griffith is a force in the middle and on the perimeter, and Jaden Jones-Watkins provides leadership from the point guard spot. Guards Kade Thomas and Ryan Meents are also key contributors. A balanced effort has been Fisher’s calling card all season.



FYI: The Bunnies are on fire, winning seven of their last eight games, including five straight heading into the postseason. Fisher, which finished third in the HOIC, won its sixth consecutive game with a 73-18 blowout of Urbana University High in the quarterfinals Tuesday night.



(7) Schlarman

Record: 10-13

Conference: Vermilion Valley (5-8)

Players to Watch: The Hilltoppers are led by Johnny Carnahan and Jahari McGuire, who average 13.1 and 13.0 points per game, respectively. Chris Stanley (11.4 ppg) and Gavin Gard (11.3 ppg) are also two to keep an eye on.

FYI: After getting past Tri-County with a 59-53 win in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Schlarman will have its hands full in trying to pull of an upset of one of the area’s hottest teams. Get past Fisher and the regional’s top seed, Chrisman, would most likely await.

Game time: Wednesday, Feb. 22 @ 7:30 p.m.



*Winner plays either (2) Chrisman or (9) Arcola in the regional championship game on Friday at 7 p.m.

