Fisher breezes past Uni High in regional quarterfinals

DANVILLE — Zach Griffith and Cale Zook know that unselfish attitudes and even distribution of the ball has been the key to the Fisher boys basketball team’s successful season.

That balanced effort has been the underlying factor in the Bunnies’ current run of six consecutive wins and seven victories in their last eight games — a trend that continued in a 73-18 defeat of Urbana University High in a 1A Danville Schlarman Regional quarterfinal game on Tuesday night.

The third-seeded Bunnies had 12 of their 13 players find the scoring column on Tuesday, led by a game-high 17 points from Griffith on 7-of-9 from the field, and Zook powered his way to 16 points, with nearly all of them coming in the paint at an 8-of-10 shooting clip.

“We just executed really well and had really unselfish play and passed the ball around well,” Zook said.

“A lot of unselfish play tonight,” Griffith said. “Nearly every one of our baskets was assisted on. The last three or four games we’ve had every one of our starters near double digits and had a lot of guys scoring. It’s been really even throughout, and we’re going to need that in the postseason.”

Since falling in back-to-back heartbreakers in the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference tournament in mid-January, the Bunnies (19-9) have been on a roll.

Following a three-point win over St. Thomas More on Jan. 24 and a five-point loss to Heyworth a few days later, Fisher rattled off five straight wins — including a 65-33 triumph over Uni High two weeks ago — to close the regular season.

“Momentum’s huge, so to have a momentum swing like that going right into the postseason is fitting. It’s perfect,” Zook said.

“Coach is always talking about peaking at the right time,” Griffith said. “We were down, but now we’re playing our best basketball. And (the postseason is) when you want to play (the best).”

With the win over the Illineks (11-13), Fisher will play the winner of Tuesday night’s other quarterfinal matchup between seventh-seeded Schlarman and 10th-seeded Tri-County. If seeds hold up, the Bunnies would then meet the regional’s top seed Chrisman in the title game on Friday.

“It’s a great win for us (to) gain a little confidence going into (Wednesday),” Bunnies coach Cody Diskin said. “I thought the boys played good and stepped up. It’s nice momentum. We’re peaking, and hopefully we can keep it going.”

“We’re not dependent on one guy. We’re playing as a team,” Diskin added. “When they’re playing unselfish and rolling, it’s nice to have all those weapons on the floor, and hopefully we can keep it going against whoever we face tomorrow night.”

