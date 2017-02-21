Champaign Central Regional Preview

If Kevonte Williams can get his legs under him quickly after returning from injury, a regional title could be in the cards for Rantoul.

The Class 3A Champaign Central Regional is probably the most loaded regional in the area. It features three teams that were ranked in the top five of the latest News-Gazette Top 10 area boys basketball rankings — No. 5 Rantoul, No. 4 Champaign Central and No. 1 Mahomet-Seymour.

There is no mistaking that this each game in this field could end in one- or two-possesion games.

The winner of the regional will face the winner of the Springfield Lanphier Regional which also has five teams in the field: (1) Springfield Lanphier, (4) Lincoln, (6) Jacksonville, (7) Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and (9) Rochester.

When the pairings were announced, Eagles coach Brett Frerichs was more than excited with what he saw — and so was the team.

In the semifinal matchup, Rantoul gets a rematch with Mahomet-Seymour, which the Eagles lost a 58-57 heartbreaker to in last year’s regional championship in Rantoul on a last-second Eagles’ putback that came after the buzzer.

Frerichs and the Eagles are chomping at the bit for the chance to exact revenge on the Bulldogs and potentially match up with Champaign Central, another of the area’s top teams, in the regional championship game.

“That’s what I’ve been waiting for,” Kevonte Williams said of the rematch with the Bulldogs. “That’s our rival. We’re looking for payback.”

“It would be huge (to bring a regional title home), especially considering the two teams that are in our path getting there,” Eagles senior Ben Amerio said. “Mahomet, for a huge reason from last year, knocked us out of regionals last year. Even though it’s not a regional championship, it’s just as big of a game because it’d be huge to knock them out of regionals this year.”

The return of Kevonte Williams, who netted 11 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out three assists while playing more than 20 minutes in his return game Monday, for Rantoul means the Eagles are getting its “Core Four” back of Williams, Kevin Williams, Duck Gibson and Onycai Lawson.

If those four, who in addition to Monday’s game against Danville will get a full week of practice time in before the first regional game, can all stay on the court it would be the first time in more than two months they were all playing together.

It’s not just health that’s the problem. They all need to avoid what has been a huge bugaboo all year — foul trouble.



(2) Champaign Central vs. winner of (6) Urbana/(10) Paris

(2) Champaign Central

Record: 15-9



Conference: Big 12 (3-5)



Players to Watch: Illini recruiting target Tim Finke does most of the work for the Maroons, filling up the stat sheet with averages of 19.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists. Bailey Dee (14.6 ppg) and Doug Wallen (14.3 ppg, 7.1 rpg) should also be big factors.



FYI: As with many years, the Maroons scheduled hard in 2016-17, including matchups against a Jeremiah Tilmon-led East St. Louis team and one of Missouri’s top squads, Chaminade. Central has won seven of its last eight, including five straight.



Game time: Tuesday, Feb. 28 @ 7 p.m.

(6) Urbana vs. (10) Paris

(6) Urbana



Record: 9-15



Conference: Big 12 (4-7)



Player to Watch: Not only does 6-foot-1 senior Mystikal Suggs have perhaps the best name in the field, he also has a jumper. Suggs buried some 3-pointers in the Tigers’ meeting against Rantoul earlier this year to help them stay within a potential upset bid.



FYI: They might be seeded low, but these Urbana Tigers can surprise some people. They gave the Eagles a run for their money and upset the state’s No. 3-ranked team in Class 3A, Bloomington, 78-74 in overtime on Feb. 3 and took down Danville in mid-December. Don’t be surprised if they’re able to give Central a run for its money for at least a half or three quarters. And in March — or late, late February — anything can happen when an underdog sticks around for a while.

(10) Paris



Record: 13-14



Conference: Little Illini (1-8)



Player to Watch: Paris is led by senior guard Chris Johnson, who averages 14.8 points and 3.0 assists per game in addition to 2.0 steals per contest.



FYI: The flip side in this battle of the Tigers in the quarterfinals features a Paris team that won both its Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday tournaments and lost in the consolation bracket of its conference tourney. After starting the season 10-2, Paris has faded and is in the midst of an eight-game losing streak.13-14

Game time: Monday, Feb. 27 @ 7 p.m.

(3) Mahomet-Seymour vs. (5) Rantoul

(3) Mahomet-Seymour



Record: 19-8



Conference: Corn Belt (11-1)



Player to Watch: The Bulldogs are led by Cory Noe, a junior shooting guard who averages 19.0 points per game and shoots at a 45 percent clip — including 83.7 percent at the free throw line. Noe is also the team’s leading rebounder at 6.3 boards per game.



FYI: This game should bring with it plenty of electricity, heated play and fireworks. In the rematch of last year’s one-point Bulldogs win in the regional title game, there will be no shortage of intensity when this one rolls around. Although a Central vs. Rantoul/M-S matchup would be a terrific game, this still might end up being the most competitive in the bracket. Expect a down-to-the-wire finish again. What a way to kick off March Madness.



(5) Rantoul



Record: 20-8



Conference: Okaw Valley (8-0)



Players to Watch: All year the Eagles have been led by the deadly duo of seniors Duck Gibson at point guard and Kevin Williams at forward. However, the biggest asset they might have is the return of Kevonte Williams, who returned Monday against Danville for his first action since he suffered a broken left hand Dec. 28. Along with Onycai Lawson, that “Core Four” is absolutely crucial to Rantoul’s potential regional title run.

Game time: Wednesday, March 1 @ 7 p.m.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.