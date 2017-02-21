20/20: Eagles notch back-to-back 20-win seasons for first time in 53 years

The Rantoul senior class (from left) Jalen Williams, Deshante Ingram, Duck Gibson, Kevonte Williams, Ben Amerio, Kevin Williams, Ramone Lawson and Onycai Lawson (middle) won its 20th game on Friday night to secure 20-plus wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1964.

RANTOUL — The news was a bit head scratching, if not shocking, for Brett Frerichs.

With the long-storied tradition of a program such as the Rantoul Township High School boys basketball team, the Eagles’ coach figured there might be a mistake in the math, but it’s all accurate.

RTHS has not had back-to-back 20-plus-win seasons for its boys team in 53 years.

Until now.

The Eagles’ 77-67 win over St. Thomas More on Friday night secured them at least 20 victories for the season which — combined with last year’s 23-7 record — means a second consecutive 20-win campaign is in the books.

The last time that happend for this program was at the end of the 1964 season under the direction of Bob Kidd, who also helped lead the school to its sixth and seventh straight 20-plus-win campaigns in the late 50s after Carlos Van Auron was at the helm of the first five.

For Frerichs — who started alongside Rantoul stars Donnell Bivens and Kareem Richardson on the Eagles’ 1990 regional championship squad that finished 21-7 — it means a great deal to be bringing back a winning culture.

“A lot of the younger guys don’t understand the rich tradition of Rantoul High School basketball,” Frerichs said. “Just to be able to come back to the gym — just like we talked about with “Hoosiers” — they’ll be able to look back in 20 years and look in the rafters in the gym and see that we had two undefeated conference championships and two 20-win seasons back-to-back. So, that’s pretty special.”



‘It’s a feel-good story’

The uniqueness of these two consecutive plateaus is not lost among the players.

Senior Ben Amerio has been a part of both teams and sees the value in such success.

“That’s a huge honor because it gives people something to look forward to,” Amerio said. “The people that are juniors right now, and the sophomores, look forward to that. And they know what we have here. And they know what we’ve started building is something they can come in and build off of.

“It not only helps basketball but it gives — because we’ve seen what a really good sports team has looked like the past two years — everybody motivation to bring the school together like the basketball team does.”

Amerio has also enjoyed a supportive community that has taken pride in its basketball team, saying that he will often be out around town and see people who he doesn’t know still offer up their positive remarks.

“It’s something cool because people that I’ve never seen before just come out and fill the stands, and that’s really special,” Amerio said.

“The community, unfairly, gets a bad rap a lot of times,” said Frerichs, who is in his fifth year coaching the team. “Just to see our guys (having this success) really brings the community together. We see it with the following. It’s a feel-good story for everybody in town no matter what’s going on outside of basketball.”

“The way the kids are representing the school (is great),” he added. “We do a lot of activities outside of the gym, from going to read to elementary kids and going to charity dinners. We’ve really represented the community well, and I think that not only does this community see that but (also) outside communities see that.”



Work left to do

Friday’s triumph over STM also wrapped up an 8-0 Okaw Valley Conference record, outdone only by last season’s 10-0 mark.

Those 18 consecutive conference wins are a source of pride for the Rantoul players.

“It’s been a great two years. And when we come back (to the community) I think that’s what people will remember. I’m just glad I’ve been a part of it,” Eagles senior Onycai Lawson said.

But still, following a blowout loss to an extremely talented Thornton Fractional North team on Saturday, Lawson and the rest of his Eagles teammates know they must regroup.

After all, there is still plenty of work left to do if Rantoul wants to hang its first regional championship banner since 2011.

“We still can’t get the taste out from this game right now, so we just need to keep focused for the rest of the season,” Lawson said. “We’re glad that we got (the 20 wins) but there’s much more we need to go and focus on right now.”

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.