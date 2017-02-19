TF North blows out Rantoul

Duck Gibson and the Rantoul Eagles fell 66-28 to Thornton Fractional North on Saturday night at home.

RANTOUL — There wasn’t much for Rantoul’s boys basketball team to be happy with on Saturday night.

Welcoming in a red-hot Thornton Fractional North team that had won 10 straight games figured to serve up a thrilling, fast-paced, back-and-forth affair with high-flying dunks and some electric play.

That didn’t happen.

Almost all of the dunks and supreme athleticism on display came from T.F. North, which forced 27 turnovers en route to a 66-28 win.

“It was the most embarrassing game I’ve ever coached, and hopefully they were embarrassed,” Eagles coach Brett Frerichs said. “(The game) didn’t do anything for us, to be honest with you. We had our leaders quit on us. When we have seniors quit, there’s nothing we can do about it as coaches. We learned nothing from (Saturday).”

The Eagles (20-7) got out to a 5-4 lead early in the first quarter, but backed by a full-court press that forced nine turnovers in the period, the Meteors (21-3) went on a 13-0 spurt to help them to a 23-8 edge at the end of the quarter.

T.F. North forced eight turnovers in the second quarter on the way to a 41-16 halftime advantage. It held a 53-23 lead after three quarters.

The Meteors were led by Michael Williams Jr., who exploded for 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field, and the Eagles got eight points from Deshante Ingram.

There is hardly any time to dwell on the loss for the Eagles, as they will travel to Danville for a clash with the Vikings, the No. 1 team in the latest News-Gazette top 10 area boys basketball rankings.

The Vikings (17-7) are led by guard Kendle Moore, a top candidate for Area Player of the Year who just dropped 33 points on Normal West in his last outing.

“(We’ll) throw (this game) in the trash can,” Frerichs said. “Unfortunately, we don’t have a lot of time to prepare for Danville. We have to bounce back. The good thing is we get to play a game after this horrible outing.”

On Friday, the brackets for the Class 3A and 4A postseason were announced — T.F. North was given a No. 4 seed in its sectional of 22 teams.

Rantoul earned a No. 5 seed in the Effingham Sectional. The Eagles are matched up with No. 3 Mahomet-Seymour in a much-anticipated rematch of last year’s 58-57 Bulldogs win in the regional championship game in Rantoul.

With a win, Rantoul would most likely get regional host Champaign Central in the title game.

Following the Danville game, Rantoul gets more than a week off of game action before its matchup with M-S on Wednesday, March 1.

“Playing these three games in four days is not a good thing,” Frerichs said of the loaded final week of the season, “but we have nine days to prepare for our regional.”

