Fisher cruises past Lexington; Armstrong-Potomac nets win

By JOSH HOHULIN

Rantoul Press correspondent

FISHER — With 33 seconds remaining, only one Fisher Bunnie had yet to score during the runaway Senior Night win.

Ethan McCoy instructed a younger player to switch positions and let him take it out himself. The play was set up for him, the last senior on the court, who wasn’t about to go home without a bucket.

McCoy inbounded it, took a screen, grabbed the return pass and went up strong to send the ball through the net and the gym decibel level went through the roof. The place erupted as the senior put the finishing touch on a perfectly painted home finale.

“It was a great way to end on for our seniors' last home game, and I think they enjoyed it,” Bunnies coach Cody Diskin said. “We played great defense and got everybody to score a bucket.”

Everyone contributed as Fisher (17-9) demolished Lexington (7-14) 84-36 on Friday night to notch its17th win.

The five Fisher seniors — Bryce Burk, Zach Griffith, Jesse Pedigo, Cale Zook, and Ethan McCoy — got the start and immediately sparked a 21-5 first-quarter run that led to a 23-2 second-quarter explosion.

With a 44-7 halftime lead, the Bunnies made it clear they didn’t need any encouragement to come out focused. The boys had come to play.

“At the start, they were ready to go,” Diskin said. “Once we got on a roll there, they started having a little fun and they deserved it.”

But the fun train had to stop somewhere. Once Lexington opened the second half with two straight buckets, Diskin called a timeout to stop the Minutemens' 4-0 run right in its tracks. After all, the boys in purple went over 10 minutes with just one score, double that in 30 seconds was unacceptable.

“We always try to win every single quarter,” Diskin said. “They got a quick two buckets, so we wanted to regroup and talk about our defense and just step it up and they came out and did the job.”

The Bunnies finally let their foot off the gas pedal, letting the entire bench play and enjoy the night before revving up for one last play. With everyone on their toes, cheering for McCoy to score, the senior made the most of his moment.

“He was the last one that hadn’t scored yet, so I threw him in,” Diskin said. “He took it right to the hole and got the bucket.”

Armstrong-Potomac 50, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 45

Jason Sollars scored a team-high 16 points, one of five A-P players with at least eight points, and the host Trojans (6-20) earned their first Vermilion Valley Conference win. Conor Steinbaugh contributed a game-high 19 points for the Buffaloes (5-22).

Ruger Crozier and Dalton Loschen each tallied nine points for the Trojans, and Cameron Colunga and Shawn Reardon each netted eight points for A-P, which held a 27-22 lead at halftime and a 37-34 edge after three quarters.

