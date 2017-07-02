PEORIA — At the beginning of the season, the Rantoul St. Malachy boys basketball team had a serious issue.

The Tigers didn’t have a coach, and they needed two to fulfill both the seventh- and eighth-grade vacancies.

As the season quickly approached, Kim Cross — a sixth-grade parent helping in the coaching search — suggested to St. Mal Athletic Director Rachel Warner that 2016 Rantoul graduate Caleb Gossett could helm the teams.

Gossett, a former Eagles player, quickly agreed and after someone suggested Chris Billings, who had stints as a girls coach at Gifford and Thomasboro, as the second coach, both were on board for the 2016-17 season.

But Gossett made it known he would not be available the entire season because he would be getting called to fulfill his duty as a member of the Army service.

As the head coach, Gossett led the Tigers to a 12-0 start, but he left for Fort Bliss, Texas, on Dec. 10.

“It was hard (to leave),” Gossett said, “because I really bonded with the players. And not only the players, but Coach Billings (too). He’s really been a blessing. … He pushes the players, and he’s got the fire in his belly.”

Billings then took over and, along with Brian Hunt who filled in as assistant coach, led the St. Mal seventh-graders to a conference tournament championship, regional title, sectional crown and, finally, a state appearance in the Class 1A Elite Eight before bowing out to an ultra-talented and athletic Bartonville Monroe squad, 52-16, on Saturday.

Gossett was absent from each of those big moments while serving his country. He was relegated to watching the regional and sectional titles on Facebook Live.

But just minutes after the Tigers won the sectional championship, Gossett said he had parents of players, family members and friends asking him how they could help get him back to Illinois for the state quarterfinal game against Bartonville.

That small group of people then paid for Gossett and his wife, Tessa, to fly back for Saturday’s game so he could be with the team, and he was able to take the bus over to Peoria with them.

“It was incredible. It was just amazing to come back,” Gossett said.

“It was really cool to have Caleb back,” Billings said. “I wish there was something magical he could’ve done for us to help our shots go in because we were getting good shots. They just didn’t fall. … (A win) would’ve been nice, but he got to see the kids, and they were happy he was back.”

Gossett — who reached the Class 4A state quarterfinals in 2011 as a player for Rantoul Eater — said he had a gut feeling the Tigers’ run might end when he saw Bartonville’s 23-1 record. But it was that type of experience that helped Gossett set the expectations for the season.

After being such a key factor in the Tigers’ 17-3 finish and deep run in the state tournament, Gossett was happy to see where the journey took him and the team.

“It was amazing. I can’t partake in the joy of the regional and sectional championships — I was happy over the phone — but I can relate to the joys of feeling that pressure off your back knowing sweating at practice and all those extra sprints put in to winning at the end of the season (paid off),” Gossett said.

Gossett tried to do his best during his time coaching to help the players excel later in life.

“It’s a game, and it’s really about becoming better young men — especially at this age,” Gossett said. “This age is about growing up, becoming mature, holding yourself accountable and getting to places on time. I told them they represented Rantoul well and had a positive impact. It’s another good thing for Rantoul.

“They made a positive impact. And even though they’re down right now, the season was still amazing.”

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.