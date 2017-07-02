Rantoul guard Jametriel “Meech” Hudson came off the bench to tally 17 points and grab nine rebounds in last Tuesday’s 81-60 win over St. Thomas More. On Friday, the junior earned a start in a 69-65 win over Monticello in overtime. Hudson, who buried a 25-foot 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer in Friday’s game, has provided the Eagles with some depth off the bench.

Rantoul Eagles (17-6, 5-0 Okaw Valley Conference) vs. St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans (17-6, 3-2)

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Rantoul, Ill.

STORYLINE

Eagles



Ever since salvaging the December Taylorville Tournament with a 3-2 record, Rantoul has been on a roll. Including back-to-back wins in the tourney, the Eagles have won 10 of their last 11 games, with the lone loss coming against state-ranked Chicago Bogan — a team that beat previously unbeaten and No. 1-ranked Simeon by 19 points.



Rantoul has battled injuries, but those ailments have allowed it to get some inexperienced players quality playing time that should benefit the Eagles when the postseason rolls around.

Spartans

SJ-O was in a similar situation last year. The Spartans started 14-9 before rattling off 10 consecutive wins to capture the first state championship in program history.



After they began 14-6 this season, the Spartans have now won three straight and could be searching for its fifth win in a row when the Eagles visit on Friday. The Spartans traveled to St. Thomas More on Tuesday, but results were not available at press time.

MAJOR KEY



Eagles



Feed the big man



Rantoul has been getting it done on offense in two ways — either letting point guard Duck Gibson flash his brilliance on the perimeter and with drives to the lane, or by giving the ball down low to forward Kevin Williams. In the first matchup between the two schools (a 62-52 Rantoul win Jan. 20), Gibson had a huge performance on both ends. This time, the Eagles will most likely run through Williams, who has been on a tear.

Spartans



Revenge game



The offense runs almost exclusively through star guard Brandon Trimble. The senior will probably be itching to show that the last matchup against the Eagles was an anomaly. He was held to 21 points — well below his average of 33.0 points per game at the time of the Jan. 20 game — on 7-of-22 shooting.

PLAYERS TO WATCH



Eagles



Meech Hudson



Jametriel “Meech” Hudson has always had shooting touch from the outside, but he has started to show it in game action the last couple weeks. Last Tuesday, the junior guard netted a career-high 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds off the bench, and he hit a 25-footer at the first-quarter buzzer on Friday. The Eagles have been searching for depth — especially at the point guard spot — and he could be a key player down the stretch.

Spartans



Brandon Trimble



Jordan Brooks and Kolten Taylor are nice pieces for the Spartans, but Trimble is the straw that stirs the drink. He is an explosive scorer whom the Eagles shut down in the first matchup. Duck Gibson took pride in guarding Trimble in that game and will almost certainly see the majority of the defensive possessions on him again.

