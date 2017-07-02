Foundation set: Deep postseason runs in 7th grade have helped Bunnies prepare for success

The Fisher seventh-grade team and cheerleaders following the third-place game at the state tournament in 2013. Cheerleaders are (L-R) Jansyn Hopkins, Madelyn Nelson, Grace Stalter, Madeline Bruens, Cassidy Thomas, Alivia Spenard, Hayley Diorio, Teri Stover, Tayler Kuhlmann, Hannah Hires and Corinne Happersett. Players are (L-R) Brandon Henson, Chris Young, Ryan Meents, Nick Harnes, Dawson Purvis, Kade Thomas, Jaden Jones-Watkins, Cameron Sublon, Matthew Bohlmann and Anthony Sommer.

FISHER — The memories started flooding back to each one of them as they reflected on the special seasons that had transpired just a few years ago.

But there was also a consensus — each team could not have taken a more different path to the final destination.

When Fisher’s seventh-grade boys basketball team captured a fourth-place finish in the Class 2A state tournament in 2014, it did so with a tough, gritty, defensive-minded and fundamental approach.

That was in stark contrast to the flashy, electric, offensive-powered Scotties group that took home the same fourth-place trophy in 2013 by getting up and down the floor as quickly as possible.

The 2013 group — led by three smooth guards in Jaden Jones-Watkins, Kade Thomas and Ryan Meents — used their quickness, ball handling and suffocating defense with a 1-2-2 full-court press to blow teams out of the water early on.

The next year’s squad — led by point guard Dalton Burk as the offensive catalyst, Hunter Foster, Tyler Martin, Tanner Diorio and a handful of players willing to do all of the tough-minded little things that do not show up in the box score — slowed the pace and used a 2-3 zone as its main defense to try and keep games to the lowest score possible.

“We had two totally different styles,” said Jake Palmer, who was the head coach of the 2014 seventh-graders and assisted the eighth-grade group that had gone to state in 2013. “(The 2013 team was) a little bit flashier. They had a few more style points with what they were doing. We would win ugly. They wouldn’t win ugly. They could get up and down in transition with Kade, Ryan and Jaden — three excellent, excellent guards at that position.

“We were very different teams. We were a team that struggled to handle the ball. We really only had one ball handler, and they had three kids who could really handle it and get to the rim. Very different, contrasting styles, but (they were both) great groups. And what’s great about both groups is they’re really unselfish kids.”

Led by Joe Meents, Ryan’s father, as the head coach in 2013, the Scotties blitzed their way to the state quarterfinals behind Jones-Watkins’ game-winner over Champaign St. Matthews in the regional championship game, and a sectional title followed soon after.

In the first game of the state tournament, the Elite Eight, Fisher pounced on Grand Ridge early with seven steals for a 26-7 edge. The Scotties, led by 20 points from Jones-Watkins, 13 from Meents and 10 from Chris Young, held off the Mohawks 60-52.

Those 60 points tied Fisher with 4A’s Park Forest Forest Trail for the most in any round of the seventh-grade state tournament across all levels — and only one eighth-grade team (4A’s Springfield Jefferson with 66 points) topped the Scotties’ point total at state.

In the semifinal matchup, Normal Metcalf pounced on Fisher early in a 44-26 win, and Carthage jumped on the Scotties in the third-place game for a 44-33 victory.

Despite falling short of what they were hoping for, the young Scotties group — many of whom are now juniors on the high school team, including current starters Jones-Watkins, Meents and Thomas — knew how special of a season it was after finishing with a record of 23-4.

“I remember Coach Meents told us, ‘I didn’t think you guys would be that good,’” Jones-Watkins said. “At the time, we were still mad because we wanted to win, but after it was kind of crazy to think about (the fact that) we were the fourth-best team in the state in 2A.”

“It was exciting,” Ryan Meents said. “It’s a fun atmosphere to be around when a team’s winning. It sets a foundation for the rest of the program and what the future holds.”

Joe Meents, who also helped coach the 2014 group in addition to serving as the head coach of his son’s eighth-grade team that year, said he enjoyed coaching both teams.

“They both were terrific groups of young men,” Joe Meents said. “Looking back, what stood out to me was how they were a talented group, but what set them apart was the chemistry both on and off the floor. They set goals for themselves and didn’t mind being pushed to accomplish them, and for kids at that age that spoke a lot about them.”



David vs. Goliath

Palmer, currently the assistant varsity coach and junior varsity head coach for the Bunnies’ boys high school program, was in his first season as a head coach in 2014 at the helm of the seventh-grade Scotties. But he had a mentor to teach him how to get the best out of his team.

It was the older Meents who helped Palmer power through being a rookie.

“It was my first year coaching, and Joe really took me under his wing and showed me the ropes and (showed me) what his philosophy is,” Palmer said. “He did a great job showing me how to plan a practice and how to run a program. It was all kind of stuff that I try to use today. … He showed me how to be a coach and how things should go. He was really helpful with the organizational stuff, and he had success, so I knew he knew what he was talking about.”

Perhaps Palmer’s best coaching job came in that 2014 season after the Scotties advanced to the Elite Eight and were set to square off against a powerhouse Madison Spartans group that featured a pair of 6-foot-1 players — behemoths to an undersized Fisher team that didn’t feature a single player over 5-10.

After Palmer showed his players a team picture of the Spartans, the tension was thick enough to cut with a knife. He used a “Hoosiers” type of approach to calm his players, saying the matchup would be an “us-versus-them” mentality between a pair of completely different styles.

“(I told them), ‘It’s you versus them. It’s two different styles,’” Palmer said. “It was a lot of athleticism versus the guys who are going to play fundamental and get down in a stance and guard and do all those little things. (We got) really good shots and packed it in. We played a 2-3 zone and kept the ball out of the middle.”

The Spartans may have still intimidated the Scotties on paper, but after facing the ultra-talented eighth-grade Fisher group in front of them every day in practice, it was nothing they hadn’t seen before.

“I remember those practices when they were eighth-graders, and they would just try to get going on us, and we would always sit in the half court — and they did not want that,” Burk said. “It helped us to stay calm and not turn over the ball when (Madison) started pressing.”

“It helped every day being able to go against that eighth-grade team who just challenged us and challenged us every single day in practice because then we play a game and it’s like, hey, this isn’t anything we haven’t seen before as far as athleticism and what they were able to do offensively,” Palmer said.



Early on, Martin made a huge play for Fisher, going right into the chest of one of the big Madison post players for an and-one layup.

After that, Palmer said the kids started looking around at each other and thinking they could compete with Madison and win the game — early confidence is something a favorite can never give to an underdog.

Martin also took a key charge late in the game, and behind Burk’s 21 points and Foster’s 12 points, the Scotties gave themselves a fighting chance. With less than a minute remaining, Dylan Baker buried a baseline jumper, and Fisher held on for a 42-41 win to send them to the Final Four.

The Scotties then bowed out to Peoria St. Vincent de Paul (39-34) and Decatur Robertson (43-27) in the third-place game to finish the season 19-9.

It was hard-nosed effort that helped the Scotties get to the Final Four. That kind of mentality is something that has transferred over into their high school careers.

“I thought we played harder than the majority of the teams, and I think that’s kind of what this group has embodied,” Palmer said. “They’ve continued to grow up a little bit and mature as they do things at the defensive end and really get down into the nitty-gritty stuff that other teams don’t want to do to (win).”



Building chemistry

Each of the players’ favorite memories was coming back into town led by fire trucks as they stuck their heads out the window and yelled to family, friends and townspeople.

“When we came back, there was a lot of excitement going around, and people were telling us what a good job we did,” Ryan Meents said. “It’s a confidence booster for later years.”

Another benefit of the deep postseason run was even more chemistry being built up as the Scotties got more time on the court together as well as seeing more of each other outside of the gym.

“It actually made us a lot more comfortable with each other,” Burk said. “We all have pretty good team chemistry, and I think most of us (work well together). It’s the same offense we ran in junior high, and I would say we all know it very, very well.”

“It really helps (with chemistry),” Ryan Meents said. “When you have good chemistry, it’s nice because everyone’s getting along and distribution’s even. It really makes a difference.

“Being a part of it was really big. It didn’t end the way we wanted, but it was still exciting to be there. It gives you a lot of experience for moments like this in high school.”

Also, being in those high-pressured situations has helped their composure.

“It helps them a little bit just because they’ve been in a situation where they’ve been on a big stage before,” Palmer said. “Obviously, not as big of a stage as varsity basketball, but when they’re in the postseason, they’re used to that moment and that nervousness and adrenaline rush. It kind of prepares them mentally more than anything else that, ‘Hey, we’ve made it that far before. We’re able to cope and deal with the challenges that come with being in the postseason.’”



‘They’re sick of me’

Another unique facet of the players’ development is that they have had the same voice to guide them over the years.

Palmer started as the 2014 group’s head coach in seventh grade. The next season he became head coach of the eighth-graders, and the year after that he was brought in to coach them as freshmen and sophomores as the junior varsity coach.

“They’re sick of me. They’re ready to go to (varsity coach) Coach (Cody) Diskin,” Palmer said with a laugh. “They’re ready to start playing varsity basketball and hear someone’s voice besides mine.”

The players, though, see the benefits of having the same coach throughout middle school and high school.

“That’s awesome,” Burk said of having Palmer, also the Fisher football head coach, as the voice in the locker room every year, “because he knows all of us really, really well now. A lot of us play football, so we know him from that, too. … It makes it a lot more fun knowing you know your coach really well.”

“I think it’s helped a lot because he’s followed us all the way up, and he knows what we can do and what we can’t do,” Ryan Meents said. “So, he’s there to help us every day in practice and just get us going.”



Finding the right mix

The Bunnies are 15-9 after back-to-back wins over Flanagan and Eureka last week. After this season, though, leading scorer and rebounder Zach Griffith, Cale Zook, Jesse Pedigo and Ethan McCoy will be gone to graduation.

A new core will have to take the reins of the program, led by those three guards who used to burn out the bulbs of the Scotties’ home scoreboard.

But there will also be a mixture of the young sophomore group of Burk, Martin, Young, Dinorio, Baker, Andrew Zook and Cory Hicks that will need to be just as important of a cog in the machine.

“I’m excited once they become juniors next year to see how those classes go (together),” Palmer said, “because I think you’re going to have the offense, but you’re also going to have enough of the role players to do all the little things that a team needs to get to that next level.”

“I feel like we can do either now — just pound it in (to the post) or run with teams. It’s mixing a little bit,” Jones-Watkins said. “It’s going to be fun. We won’t have much size, so we probably will get up and down, but it’s going to be fun.”

For now, the Bunnies will be looking to turn back the clock and make another deep run in the postseason like they did nearly four years ago to the day.

“I really hope (we can make a run),” Jones-Watkins said. “We’ve got the talent; we’ve just got to put it all together and play to our potential like we’ve shown in a couple games this year we can do. If we do that I think we’re going to have a pretty good run.”

“I think we have the talent to do it, and if we work together as a team I think we can make a run,” Ryan Meents said. “I think it’s going to take a lot of unselfish basketball, good teamwork and a little bit of luck as well.”

