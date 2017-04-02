Bunnies outlast Eureka

FISHER — Exciting games and huge margins of victory don’t really go together. You’re usually left with one or the other.

But there’s something about match ups between the Eureka and Fisher high school boys basketball teams that somehow give you both.

In their two games this season, the squads have exchanged several huge runs and made it a close battle until the final frame before ending with wins of 21 and 15 points by the Bunnies.

On Friday, the two swapped leads seven times and saw multiple 7-8-point leads be squandered before Fisher finally seized control late in the game.

Behind 27-of-31 free throws made — an impressive 87 percent — the Bunnies defeated the Hornets 71-56 to move to 15-9. Eureka, meanwhile, falls to 3-17.

Momentum Shifts

After Fisher took a 14-6 lead, Eureka came out aggressive and outscored the Bunnies by 16 points through the middle of the second quarter to go up 28-20.

The Bunnies’ Dalton Burk nailed a three to end the run and sparked an 11-4 run that ended with Jesse Pedigo hitting a buzzer-beating jumper from the corner on a pass from Zach Griffith.

When a 47-40 Bunnies lead became a tie at 49 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, Fisher took control and found a way to grind out a 15-point win.

Griffith poured in 27 points behind 13-of-14 free throws while Jaden Jones-Watkins (7-of-8), Cale Zook (4-of-5), and Kade Thomas (3-of-4) each missed only one from the stripe.

“They’re a well-coached team,” Fisher coach Cody said of Eureka. “They played hard. I thought they improved since the last time we saw them. We obviously need to work on our boxing out. I thought they got too many offensive rebounds, put backs to keep them in the game. But at the end I thought we kept grinding. We knew we made (mental mistakes). We kept our heads up, kept positive, and kept on coming at them.”

Next Up

After traveling to University High School on Tuesday, the Bunnies host Lexington on Friday 10 for Senior Night before ending the regular season at Fieldcrest the following Friday.

sports@rantoulpress.com