Dawson Magrini (11) scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Rantoul St. Malachy seventh-grade boys basketball team's 28-26 win over Tri-Point Wednesday night in Saunemin. Magrini's game-winning layup with 2.3 seconds left captured a sectional championship for the Tigers, who will play in the Elite Eight at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at East Peoria Central Junior High School.

SAUNEMIN — The play could not have been drawn up better, and the execution was flawless.

On Wednesday night, the Rantoul St. Malachy seventh-grade boys basketball team found itself in a dead heat, 26-26, with Tri-Point with 6.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter of a Class 1A sectional championship game.

Tri-Point’s Tyler Read — who made three of the game’s biggest shots — buried a 3-pointer from the right wing with less than 15 seconds remaining to tie it at 26.

St. Malachy coach Chris Billings then called a timeout to set up one final play for the Tigers.

It went exactly as planned.

Taking the ball out of bounds on the sideline, Eli Wilhelm found Dawson Magrini — freed up thanks to a screen from Tigers guard Cabott Craft — streaking toward the hoop a few feet in front of half court.

Magrini took three dribbles, slicing his way into the lane past a pair of Raiders defenders and laid the ball in off the glass with 2.3 seconds on the clock.

After a timeout, Magrini intercepted a pass at half court to seal a 28-26 win and send St. Malachy to Saturday’s Elite Eight game against Bartonville Monroe (11:30 a.m. at East Peoria Central Junior High School).

“It was exciting,” Magini said of the game-winning play. “I believed in my team, and I knew that we had a chance (at the end). Without (my teammates) we wouldn’t have been able to win this, and it’s all of them who (helped) us win this game.”

“Exactly how you saw it (is how it was drawn up),” Tigers coach Chris Billings said of the final play. “Screen for Dawson, drive the lane and if they stop you, kick it to the corner. (Dawson) was like, ‘Me?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah. You.’ Luckily, Dawson is such a gifted athlete, and he put it in.

“He’s our go-to guy. He’s our point-maker. He makes everything go — he makes the defense go, he makes the offense go. He’s our main man.”

Magrini finished with 17 points — including all eight of the team’s points in the fourth quarter — and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Tigers (17-2), who had to survive several good looks from the Raiders.

A back-and-forth first half resulted in an 11-8 St. Malachy lead after the Tigers’ Alex Warner splashed a 3-pointer with 45 ticks remaining before halftime.

The Tigers then pushed the advantage to 17-8 with help from defensive pressure, but Tri-Point fought back with an 8-1 run capped off by Read’s first 3-pointer to cut it to 18-16 late in the third period.

Read made another 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 20-19 at the 5:33 mark of the fourth quarter, but the Tigers — who never trailed in the game — would later push a lead to 24-21 off a slicing euro-step and left-handed finish from Magrini with 90 seconds to go.

After Magrini then converted a putback layup following a quick two points from the Raiders, Read knocked down his third 3-pointer for the 26-26 tie.

“Tri-Point never quit, so I’m really proud of these kids,” Billings said. “We’re stoked. I just have so many tears of joy. This is my first sectional (championship). I’ve never been to state as a coach, and none of these kids have been to state as ball players. What an amazing season so far.”

Billings has been a coach this whole season, but he began as an assistant to head coach Caleb Gossett.

Gossett, who serves in the Army, had to leave for Fort Bliss, Texas midway through the season. Gossett said that he would like to fly back at some point in the season if possible, but that it may be difficult — but he may not have to wait too long to see these Tigers vie for another deep postseason run.

“(Gossett) said tickets were a little expensive — like $600. I’d love to see him there, but it’s going to be a great experience for these young men,” Billings said. “With the depth and experience we’ve got, I see us going possibly again next year. … Four of the five starters are sixth-graders.”

