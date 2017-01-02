Hudson, Williams ignite Eagles’ victory

Jametriel Hudson poured in a career-high 17 points off the bench for Rantoul in an 81-60 win over St. Thomas More on Tuesday night.

RANTOUL — Brett Frerichs has been searching for depth the entire season.

The Rantoul boys basketball coach may have found his answer in Jametriel “Meech” Hudson.

The Eagles’ junior netted a career-high 17 points and nine rebounds off the bench, and Kevin Williams came just shy of a triple-double with 23 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists in Rantoul’s 81-60 win over St. Thomas More on Tuesday night in an Okaw Valley Conference matchup.

“I’ve been waiting (for the opportunity). Every time I get in I just try to play hard and play the best I can,” Hudson said. “(This win) feels great. We’re going to win the conference championship.”

“He was big (Tuesday),” Williams said. “He does this stuff in practice, and every time he gets in the game he uses his time wisely.”

Hudson, who finished 7-of-10 from the field, has been playing some of his best basketball over the past couple weeks. The 5-foot-10 junior, whose main weapon is long-range shooting, knocked down a pair of threes in the first half and converted a third-quarter three-point play that gave Rantoul a key boost.

Frerichs is hopeful that the offensive-minded guard will continue to produce so that his role will expand — most notably to help spell starting point guard Duck Gibson.

“Meech came up big on the offensive end for us,” Frerichs said. “Meech is an offensive player. What we’ve been trying to get out of Meech is to play on the defensive end, too, and play with a little more intensity. But offensively, he proved tonight that he can definitely score.

“And, hopefully, he can run the point position a little bit more and give Duck some breaks because we’re asking (Duck) to do a lot on the defensive end, and he has the ball in his hand over half the game. We want to try and take some pressure off of him, so Meech really did a good job for us offensively. … We need that depth to help Duck. To be able to pressure the ball and push the ball up the floor, you’ve got to have that depth.”

Williams was nearly unstoppable, serving as the Eagles’ main offensive catalyst against a smaller Sabers lineup that had no answer for the 6-foot-6, 225-pound forward. The only thing that could slow him down was a cut above his right eye.

With 1:46 left in the second quarter, Williams had already been filling up the stat sheet with eight points, seven rebounds and five assists. He then took a feed in the post and was fouled on a spin move.

Williams was set to go to the free throw line but was forced out of the game as blood dripped from the cut suffered from the collision.

When the senior forward returned in the second half, he picked up right where he left off to help the Eagles (16-6, 4-0 OVC) to their ninth win in the last 10 games.

“(Williams) is a killer. He couldn’t be stopped tonight,” Hudson said.

“That’s my second time almost getting a triple-double, but it feels good to win the game,” Williams said. “We could’ve fell down when it was a close game, but we picked it up.”

“We knew coming in that was one of (STM’s) downfalls — their height. They’ll admit that,” Frerichs said. “Our game plan was definitely to get the ball down low to Kevin as much as possible, and he worked hard for it.”

Rantoul by no means cruised to a victory on Tuesday. The Sabers (9-13, 1-3) battled back in the third quarter.

Trailing 37-25 at halftime, STM came out hot from long distance, dialing up four 3-pointers to cut the lead to 45-43 with just over three minutes remaining in the third period.

Frerichs called a timeout and emphasized getting back to dumping the ball down to Williams. The senior netted back-to-back post scores before a Hudson two-point bucket gave the Eagles a 51-43 cushion.

The Sabers clawed back to pull within 54-52 heading into the final frame — then the Eagles stepped on the gas pedal.

Gibson (16 points) splashed a 3-pointer on the fourth quarter’s opening possession to ignite a 27-point quarter in which Rantoul continued pushing the ball and carving STM up in the paint.

Erick Johnson, who finished with 14 points (6-of-9) and seven boards, tallied 10 points in the fourth quarter. Nearly all of those points came from within a few feet.

The Eagles travel to Monticello on Friday night for a clash with the Sages (14-4, 2-2) in a rematch of the Eagles’ 49-45 win Jan. 13.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.