The Rantoul St. Malachy seventh-grade boys basketball team defeated Gifford, 29-17, last Wednesday to win a regional championship. The Tigers square off against Tri-Point in the sectional championship game today (Wednesday). FRONT (L-R): Adrian Salinas, Isaiah Gianessi, Ross Gawenda, Alex Warner, Dawson Magrini, Cabott Craft, Aiden Pacunas, Blake Bermingham and head coach Chris Billings. BACK (L-R): Coach Brian Hunt, Eli Wilhelm, Rylen Martinez, Brock Cross, Nathan Kelley, Caleb Neitzel, Evan Larson, managers. Dylan Brandon and Randy Hernandez.

Photo by: Cathy Gallahue for the Rantoul Press

RANTOUL — The Rantoul St. Malachy seventh-grade boys basketball team secured a Class 1A regional championship by defeating Gifford 29-17 last Wednesday.

The Tigers’ offense struggled in the first half as it found themselves in a 4-2 hole following the first quarter, and Gifford went ahead 9-6 at halftime.

After Gifford buried a 3-pointer for a 12-6 lead to open up the second-half scoring, the Tigers amped up the defensive pressure.

Trailing by five in the third period, St. Malachy’s Alex Warner nailed a 3-pointer and a free throw to cut the deficit to one point.

Trailing 15-14, Nathan Kelley splashed a 3-pointer the next possession for a 17-15 edge, and the Tigers never looked back. They extended the defense with more pressure before cruising to a 12-point win.

St. Malachy’s Dawson Magrini led all scorers with 19 points, and Warner chipped in seven points.

The No. 1 seed and host Tigers got to the championship game following a 44-29 win over Rossville-Alvin on Monday.

St. Malachy had an early 8-2 deficit after one period, but it ratcheted up the defensive intensity to surge ahead with a 14-12 halftime lead.

The Tigers then tallied an 18-point third quarter to help run away with the 15-point victory.

Magrini led all scorers with 21 points, and Warner poured in 14 points.

The two wins advanced the Tigers to the sectional championship game today (Wednesday), where they will face the Tri-Point Raiders in Saunemin. Tip off is at 6:30 p.m.

