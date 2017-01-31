Game of the Week: Fisher girls vs Eureka

Fisher forward Alivia Spenard (left) tallied 11 points and 11 rebounds in the Bunnies’ 40-37 upset win over No. 5 Ridgeview on Thursday. Spenard, who finished 7-of-10 from the free-throw line, will once again be a factor in Fisher’s attempt to upset No. 2 Eureka.

Fisher Bunnies (11-16, 5-7 Heart of Illinois Conference) vs. Eureka Hornets (23-2, 12-0) (Girls)

Day: Thursday

Time: 7 p.m.

Site: Fisher

STORYLINE

Fisher

This game could end up being a blowout win for the Hornets. Eureka is the state’s No. 2-ranked team in Class 2A, but the Bunnies (11-16, 5-7 Heart of Illinois Conference) have earned some respect as a giant killer after their 40-37 upset win over No. 5 Ridgeview (1A) on Thursday. Fisher was also competitive with a very talented Heyworth squad in a loss on Monday.



The Mustangs were without playmaking guard Stacia Landry, but Fisher still deserves all the credit for forcing plenty of tough outside shots that Ridgeview couldn’t convert and making clutch plays in the fourth quarter.

Eureka



Eureka is looking to play spoiler on Fisher’s Senior Night. The Hornets (23-2, 12-0 HOIC) are coming off a Monday win over Ridgeview (in addition to their win in the McLean County/HOIC Tournament championship game over the Mustangs Jan. 21) while the Bunnies fell to Heyworth.



Since opening the season with a three-point loss to Moline, the Hornets have lost just one game — to conference foe Fieldcrest Dec. 28 in a holiday tournament. There is a formula to beating them, but the odds are certainly stacked against the Bunnies.



MAJOR KEY



Bunnies



Slow the pace



The formula in the Ridgeview win was simple — play hard-nosed defense and get the ball inside. Both of those worked in the Bunnies’ favor, and it ended up slowing the game down and not making it a track meet — the main thing Fisher coach Ken Ingold said he wanted to avoid.

Hornets



Come out strong



Ridgeview found itself in an early 11-2 hole after the first quarter. Watching shot after shot clank off the rim or rattle in and out may have had an effect on its mindset the rest of the game. When facing underdogs, one of the biggest keys is to step on the gas early and not let them establish any early confidence.

PLAYERS TO WATCH



Bunnies



Alivia Spenard



Other than defense, the Bunnies’ main strength is their inside game. They want to force feed the ball into the post for layups or getting to the free throw line. Spenard is the one who leads the charge in the paint. The junior forward totaled 11 points (7-of-10 at the charity stripe) and 11 rebounds in the win over the Mustangs.



Hornets



Tessa Leman



The Hornets are led by a pair of sharpshooters in Leman (30 3-pointers) and Natalie Bardwell (36 3-pointers). Leman averages more than 16 points per game while grabbing nearly nine rebounds per contest, and Bardwell averages more than 12 ppg.



Comments: The first Rantoul-Monticello matchup this year was a defensive slugest in the 40s. Don't expect that again. There will be a lot more scoring this time around with Rantoul pulling away late.

