Chrisman outduels Trojans

ARMSTRONG — Armstrong-Potomac head coach Sean O'Brien liked what he saw on Friday night, even though the Trojans lost a 65-61 battle to Chrisman.

“We played with purpose and we really challenged ourselves and we gave Chrisman a serious challenge, O'Brien said. “We have some players that were working so hard. We played as a unit, and I have been waiting for a game like this. I think the light clicked on for them.”

Even though Chrisman stayed one step ahead most of the game, that was a very small step. With the Trojans switching from their normal zone defense to man-to-man, they managed to stay within six points the entire game.

Chrisman took a five-point lead, 46-41, into the final stanza, but A-P quickly erased that lead in the opening minute. When Cameron Colunga hit a three within the first minute of the quarter, the score was knotted up 46-46. Chrisman went on a 5-0 run midway through the fourth, which ended with a Kyle Webster free throw at 3:29.

Chrisman held a 55-50 lead and forced the Trojans to foul. In the the final 66 seconds, Chrisman hit six free throws.

The game started as a back-and-fourth affair. While Chrisman drew first blood at the 7:11 mark, the Trojans eventually held a 15-11 lead at the end of the first period.

With the score tied, 27-27, in the final two minutes of the second quarter, Chrisman’s Brian Porter did the only scoring, hitting an old-fashioned 3-pointer with 1:39 to play in the first half.

Dalton Loschen cut Chrisman’s lead to 42-41 with 2:07 to play in the third quarter, but could never overtake Chrisman. But the Trojans were never behind by more than five points in the third quarter.

Colunga had 18 points, while Sollars finished with 10 points. Reardon, Ruger Crozier and Slade Bussard each had nine points. Loschen had eight points to round out the scoring.

“We have been struggling lately, and it was great to play at home and feel the enthusiasm of the home crowd,” O'Brien said. “I liked how we attacked the basket. Jason was great at grabbing those rebounds and scoring. If we can play like this against other teams, we should win some games.”

