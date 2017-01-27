Heyworth edges Bunnies in anticipated matchup

By JOSH HOHULIN

Rantoul Press correspondent

FISHER — When tipoff began between the 13-win Fisher Bunnies and 14-win Heyworth Hornets on Friday night, the packed-out Fisher gym roared with expectations of a shootout between the two boys' teams.

And they got it — to a degree.

Heyworth (15-6) edged out Fisher (13-9) 68-63 to grab its fourth win in five games, but the final score didn’t tell the whole story.

Heyworth exploded on offense from the start, taking a 20-5 first-quarter lead and stretching it to a 37-14 lead midway through the second quarter. At this point, the game was nothing like the anticipated showdown.

So, what happened?

“Defense,” Bunnies coach Cody Diskin emphasized. “We played pretty poor defense, and they hit some big shots. They came out on fire.”

“I think not having help defense; not closing out on the shooters (helped Heyworth get hot),” Fisher point guard Kade Thomas added. “And just being a little bit too passive,; not playing aggressive enough I would say.”

Then Thomas took his own words to heart, launching four consecutive shots, making three of them while the other led to a score from Zach Griffith on a putback. And just like that, Fisher had some life.

“Kade the last couple games has stepped it up and had some good offense,” Diskin said. “He knows he feels confident in his shot. When he drives, he looks good and creates, but he also can score as well.”

Known for being a facilitator and offensive creator whose impact does not always reflect the stat sheet, Thomas wound up with 15 points on a number of nice moves.

“We got down early in the half, so I felt like I needed to step up as a player and just try to get the ball in the bucket,” Thomas said. “I tried to (create) a little bit more (offense) and be a little bit more aggressive.”

Thomas’ spark helped set the tone as Fisher slowly crept back into it, exchanging buckets with Heyworth for much of the rest of the game, while giving everyone the battle they originally expected.

The Bunnies clawed their way to an 18-point comeback but simply ran out of time as the team walked away with a five-point loss.

“We came out flat, and you’ve got to give it to Heyworth, they came out hitting big shots. (They) buried us,” Diskin said. “We fought back in the second half. Just wish we could have come out a little stronger.”

Five Bunnies scored in double digits — Griffith (16 points), Thomas (15), Jones-Watkins (11), Pedigo (10), and Cale Zook (10 ) — as Diskin and the rest of the Fisher squad shifted their sites to the finish line.

“(Coach) told us that we only have (a few) games left, that it’s the seniors’ last couple home games, and that we needed to play hard and try to get that No. 1 seed at regionals, because these last four games are important for the postseason,” Thomas said.

As time ran out Friday night, the focus for Diskin and the Bunnies was not on the scoreboard, but solely on how they finished, and how to carry that momentum into the postseason.

