The Week Ahead: Boys basketball

A rundown of all of the Rantoul, Fisher and Armstrong-Potomac boys basketball action in the week ahead.

RANTOUL

(Record: 13-6, 2-0 Okaw Valley Conference)

Jan. 24 vs. Urbana Tigers

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Site: Home



Jan. 27 at Unity Rockets

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Site: Unity High School





Jan. 31 vs. St. Thomas More Sabers

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Site: Home





FYI: Prior to the 2016-17 season, Rantoul coach Brett Frerichs cited last year’s 10-0 OVC run as one of the top highlights of the year, but he also said it was one of the most underrated aspects of the Eagles’ season. Because the other four teams in the conference (Monticello, St. Joseph-Ogden, St. Thomas More and Unity) are all 2A basketball schools, the accomplishment was deemed less impressive by many who believe the 3A Eagles should be testing themselves in the waters of a deeper conference. But, really, all the Eagles can do is play the hand they’ve been dealt. And, so far, that’s what they’ve done. They are now undefeated in the last 12 conference games after they took down SJ-O on Friday night for a 2-0 start in the Okaw this season. Another pair of OVC matchups are on the horizon this week after a nonconference game against Urbana, which was a rescheduled game of a contest that was postponed in mid-December. Results were not available at press time.

FISHER

(12-8, 6-2 Heart of Illinois Conference)

Jan. 24 vs. St. Thomas More Sabers

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Site: St. Thomas More High School





Jan. 27 vs. Heyworth Hornets

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Site: Home





Jan. 31 vs. Flanagan-Cornell Falcons

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Site: Home



FYI: It’s a loaded week for the Bunnies coming off the three heated games at the McLean County/HOIC Tournament last week. After an easy win over No. 13-seed Eureka, the No. 5 Bunnies fell to No. 4 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and No. 9 LeRoy in a pair of intensely competitive bouts. This week did not let up on Fisher, as it traveled to St. Thomas More on Tuesday. Results were not available at press time. See page B5 for the full game preview of the Bunnies’ matchup with a Heyworth team that has had plenty of success thus far. The 20-plus wins and regional championship that Fisher coach Cody Diskin was striving for at the beginning of the year has become a much more difficult task. With seven games left, the Bunnies still have a chance for those wins, but with the rugged HOIC slate remaining will provide the stiffest of tests.

ARMSTRONG-POTOMAC

(5-15, 0-5 Vermilion Valley Conference)

Jan. 24 at Oakwood

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Site: Oakwood High School





Jan. 27 vs. Chrisman

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Site: Home





Jan. 31 at Westville

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Site: Westville High School



FYI: The Trojans’ season has gone downhill in a hurry. After starting 3-1 and being crowned Tri-County Thanksgiving Tournament champions to start the season, A-P (5-15) has found trouble getting its offense jump-started, especially early in games. The Trojans can still be competitive, but they often find themselves in an early hole in the first quarter that they can’t come back from. After they stopped the bleeding with a Jan. 7 win over Iroquois West that showed some promise, the Trojans have taken their lumps in four straight losses. The three most recent losses came in the Vermilion County Conference Tournament last week, the last setback coming against the same Georgetown-Ridge Farm team they beat to win the season-opening tournament. This week won’t be much easier, as A-P welcomes in one of the area’s top teams in Chrisman before travleing to face Westville for a third time this season (the Trojans have lost the previous two meetings).

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.