Fisher point guard Jaden Jones-Watkins is a playmaker for the Bunnies. In his most recent performance, the junior posted 20 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the 3-point line in a 70-69 loss to LeRoy on Thursday night.

Fisher Bunnies (12-8, 6-2 Heart of Illinois) vs. Heyworth Hornets (13-6, 4-4)

Date/Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Site: Fisher High School

STORYLINE

Fisher



The Bunnies last week accomplished one of their three biggest goals of the season by making it to the Shirk Center. But Fisher was still hoping for more once it reached the campus of Illinois Wesleyan, falling in a tough game to rival Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in the second round of the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament at the Shirk.



The Bunnies then lost a 70-69 heartbreaker to LeRoy at home on Thursday. So, in the end, it was a disappointing run despite getting this senior class to the Shirk Center for the first time in its career.

STORYLINE

Heyworth

The Hornets are also coming off plenty of their own disappointment from the McLean County/HOIC Tournament.



Heyworth entered the tourney as the No. 3 seed, but it was knocked off before getting to the Shirk Center by No. 6 El Paso-Gridley, playing on the Titans’ home floor in the first round (the top three seeds used to all get a first-round bye to the Shirk, but with the addition of Eureka that expanded the field to 14 teams, which means only the top two seeds automatically advance). The Hornets then rebounded to beat Tremont and LeRoy for fifth place.

MAJOR KEY



Bunnies



Refocus



Along with a Shirk Center appearance, the Bunnies’ top goals are 20-plus wins and a regional championship. With only seven remaining games, Fisher will have to win out and take a regional game, or advance deep into the postseason to accomplish 20 wins. That will have to take a focused effort — something they’ve shown they can do with the win against Ridgeview.

Hornets



Find an answer for Griffith, JJW



Make someone else beat you. That should at least be the mentality of the Hornets going into Friday night’s tilt. Zach Griffith and Jaden Jones-Watkins can torch the nets, but Heyworth will need to force the Bunnies to find a third scoring option. Cale Zook and Kade Thomas can score, but Heyworth needs to force them to have to put buckets up in bunches.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bunnies



Jaden Jones-Watkins



One of the top playmakers in the conference is the Bunnies’ junior point guard. Jones-Watkins is starting to find his stroke from deep, burying 6-of-8 3-pointers in the loss to LeRoy. His 20 points were second on the team behind Zach Griffith’s 31 points in an intense shootout. Jones-Watkins gets the offense going with his driving abilities, too.

Hornets



Tate Eller



Heyworth’s top scorer averages more than 15.0 points per game. The focal point of the offense, Eller put up a game-high 25 points in the Hornets’ most recent 72-65 win over LeRoy in the HOIC tourney’s fifth-place game on Saturday. Cameron Williams (14 points), Matt Schultz (11) and Hunter Scheuermann (11) also contributed in that game.

Sports editor's Week 9 area picks (Overall record: 37-13)

Girls

Rantoul vs. Monticello, Jan. 26 (Pick: Monticello)

Armstrong-Potomac vs. Urbana Uni High, Jan. 28 (Pick: A-P)

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, Jan. 26 (Pick: GCMS)

Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. Watseka, Jan. 26 (Pick: Watseka)

St. Joseph-Ogden at St. Thomas More, Jan. 26 (Pick: SJO)

Boys

Unity vs. Rantoul, Jan. 27 (Pick: Rantoul)

SJO at Williamsville, Jan. 27 (Pick: Williamsville)

GCMS vs. Dee-Mack, Jan. 27 (Pick: GCMS)

PBL vs. Iroquois West, Jan. 27 (Pick: PBL)

A-P vs. Chrisman, Jan. 27 (Pick: Chrisman)

The Eagles are going to get off to a 3-0 start in Okaw Valley Conference play with a win over Unity on Friday night.

