Eagles survive 26 turnovers in sloppy win

Urbana transfer Deshante Ingram (44), now a guard for Rantoul, takes a shot during the Eagles' 67-55 win over Urbana on Tuesday night in a nonconference matchup in Rantoul.

RANTOUL — Kevin Williams and Duck Gibson didn’t know how to react when they were told the number: 26.

“Twenty-six?” Gibson said with a shock.

“That’s bad,” Williams said matter-of-factly. “We’ve just got to control the ball. Urbana’s a pressure team, and we have to handle the pressure (better). We’re not good at that right now.”

Despite the 26 giveaways, the Rantoul boys basketball team was able to outlast Urbana, 67-55, in a nonconference matchup Tuesday night.

After jumping out to a 13-2 advantage behind 6-of-9 shooting in the first four minutes, it looked early like it might be a blowout. The Eagles (14-6) were carving up Urbana off the dribble and getting the looks they wanted, but the Tigers (7-12) clawed their way — pun intended — back into the game with a 10-2 run to close the quarter.

The second and third quarters were neck-and-neck with neither team able to squeeze any big advantage out of sloppy play.

Jametrial Hudson — who chipped in nine points off the bench for the Eagles — buried a 3-pointer to break a 19-19 tie with just over 4:30 left in the first half.

Following a Gibson dunk, Urbana’s Mystikal Suggs splashed a triple from the corner to cut the deficit to 24-22 before Rantoul forward Onycai Lawson snatched a defensive rebound and went coast-to-coast for a layup.

The Eagles took a 30-26 halftime lead but watched it disappear as the Tigers grabbed a 31-30 edge off a Jasia Fayne bucket — which would be Urbana’s final lead of the game.

With 3:30 remaining in the third quarter, Urbana cut the deficit to 39-38, and the Eagles took off from there by outscoring the Tigers 28-17 over the final 11-plus minutes.

A commanding 14-0 run that started just under the three-minute mark of the third quarter began with a Williams bucket, followed by a Lawson layup and Gibson 3-pointer. Gibson then grabbed a board and found Erick Johnson in stride for a lay-in on a full-court pass to build a 10-point lead.

Gibson buried a corner 3-pointer on the opening possession of the fourth quarter for a 53-38 lead, and the Eagles cruised from there.

“Urbana really put good pressure on the ball, but at this point in the season we should be able to handle the ball better and make better decisions,” Rantoul coach Brett Frerichs said. “It just comes down to trying to dribble the ball through double teams and picking up the ball and not looking for the open man.

“With the score being what it was, and with the officials calling it really tight, it turned into somewhat of a sloppy game. … At the same time, both teams played really undisciplined defense. … It’s good to get a win because this will go a long way in terms of seeding. A loss to them would have been devastating going into the seed meeting.”

Williams tallied 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Gibson finished with a game-high 23 points on 7-of-12 shooting. But Gibson knows Tuesday night was not a good overall performance, and there was way too much sloppy play.

“Well, I guess them also turning the ball over (is how we overcame the 26 turnovers),” Gibson said of the 15 takeaways the Eagles forced. “Us converting on their turnovers, more than they converted on our turnovers, (was key). … But that’s too many turnovers. … Today we played kind of sloppy, but we’ve just got to work harder and get better.”

Lawson banged up

Lawson jumped for a putback and came down awkwardly on his left foot with 5:04 left in the fourth quarter.

After being helped to the bench by a pair of teammates, the team’s athletic trainer took a look at his ankle and foot.

Lawson left on crutches, but Frerichs said the trainer told him that Lawson should be fine and “should be good to go” to return to practice Wednesday.

Up next

The Eagles travel to Tolono to take on the Unity Rockets on Friday in an Okaw Valley Conference matchup.

