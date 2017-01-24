Eagles legend Richardson looks back fondly on Hall of Fame career

Former Rantoul great Kareem Richardson, the all-time leading scorer in the Eagles’ basketball program, was one of 26 Rantoul Township High School Hall of Fame members to attend the school’s first-ever Hall of Fame game last Tuesday against Charleston. Richardson is now the head coach of the University of Missouri-Kansas City men’s basketball program.

RANTOUL — Kareem Richardson has every right to brag about his high school playing career.

The former Rantoul star point guard — and he was a star in every sense of the word — remains the Eagles’ all-time leading scorer on the basketball court with 1,819 points, was twice named The News-Gazette’s All-Area Player of the Year, has a Rantoul Hall of Famer title to his name, and he helped bring Rantoul basketball back to the center stage in the early ‘90s.

“(It) was an honor to play with Kareem in high school and an even bigger honor to have him as one of my best friends to this day,” said current Eagles head coach and Richardson’s high school teammate Brett Frerichs. “Not only was he the best player to ever play for Rantoul High School, he was also the hardest-working player. He was a coach on the court from the time he put on a varsity uniform as a freshman.

“There wasn’t anything he couldn’t do. I don’t ever remember having to worry about a press break. We were never pressed. Most of the time, the opposing team was looking at the back of Kareem’s jersey because he was so fast getting the ball down the court in the lane. Kareem could easily put up 30 in a game and still guard the opposing team’s best player — regardless of size.”

At the tail end of the 1989-90 season, alongside fellow Eagles great Donnell Bivens and Frerichs, as a sophomore Richardson was a key cog in the Eagles’ first regional championship since 1971.

That season the Eagles finished 21-7 and the next game fell to Peoria Manual, 95-81, in the sectional semifinal. But winning that championship on the Rantoul home floor, with a blistering loud crowd that used to rock the gym, is something the 42-year-old remembers like it was yesterday.

“Winning that regional on our home floor, I think that’s all (me and my teammates’ favorite memory from basketball),” Richardson said. “And matching up with Peoria Manual in the next round against Nathan Howard and Derrick Booth and those guys. ... Those memories that year were awesome.”

And yet, despite cherishing those memories and reflecting back on them, Richardson remains steadfastly humble, not gloating about his remarkably successful time on the court.

“It’s not about the basketball or being in the Hall of Fame,” Richardson said of why he tries to show support for Rantoul. “It’s about showing the guys around here, and in the community, that I’m from Rantoul, and (have gotten somewhere) and you guys can, too. That’s what it’s about for me. That’s my biggest thing (that I want people to know). ... That anything is possible.”

For Rantoul’s first-ever Hall of Fame game last Tuesday, which featured 26 former Eagles greats being honored prior to a game against Charleston, Richardson returned to the school where he used to be a one-man press break, using his speed and shiftiness to cut through the lane and dice teams up on any given night.

He liked what he saw.

“It’s really an honor to come back, especially coming back and supporting a dear friend of mine in Brett,” Richardson said. “He’s got the atmosphere in here rocking like back when we were playing. He’s been a tremendous asset for the community. ... My big thing to put out there is just to continue to support what Brett is doing with this team. He’s been a great mentor to these guys. They’re bringing a lot of excitement to the community, and (the community) needs to continue to support what he’s doing.”

Richardson is in his fourth year as the head coach of the University of Missouri-Kansas City men’s basketball team.

After a playing career that started at East Carolina and continued in Evansville, Richardson became an assistant coach and has had stints at Louisville, Xavier and Indiana State, among others — all three of which saw NCAA Tournament berths during his time there, including a national title in 2012-13 under legendary coach Rick Pitino and a Sweet 16 appearance in his lone season with Xavier in 2011-12.

In March 2013, he took over a struggling UMKC program that had gone 64-122 in the previous six seasons. The winning has still not come easily, though, at UMKC, and it has run into some bad luck of late.

The Kangaroos are 55-70 with Richardson at the helm and are 9-12 this season. But some of the losses in 2016-17 can be attributed to the Dec. 12 dismissal of guard Martez Harrison, who was averaging 16.5 points per game.

But hope springs ever eternal in March each year, as any team can secure an automatic berth to the Big Dance with a hot three- or four-game run at its conference tournament, which will be March 8-10 for the Western Athletic Conference.

Being led by such a prestigious and talented former player — who played in an NCAA Tournament game as a freshman at East Carolina in the early ‘90s and who seems to know the game inside and out — the question most want to know is ... when will UMKC make the NCAA Tournament?

“I feel like we’re inching closer and closer each and every year,” Richardson said. “Our league is getting better every year as well. We had an unfortunate dismissal (of Harrison) which set us back a little bit. But we still have the talent. ... We’re trying to sort of reinvent this team now with the loss of one of our players. But when it’s all said and done, we’ll give it a good run in our conference tournament.”

Richardson, the ‘Roos, and everyone from Rantoul rooting for him, hope the next time he comes to town he will bring with it a conference tournament championship and March Madness appearance.

The community won’t have to wait long for Richardson to return. He feels indebted to the city for helping him become successful in life.

“I do feel like I owe it (to try and give back to the community),” he said. “I’m just a believer that if you have the ability to give back, you should give back, … Just letting people know anything is possible (is important to me), and everybody can make it.”

