LeRoy takes thriller in battle between Perry, Griffith

Fisher point guard Jaden Jones-Watkins netted 20 points and was 6 of 8 from the 3-point line, but the Bunnies fell to LeRoy in a 70-69 thriller Thursday in Fisher.

FISHER — Thursday night provided a battle for the ages between Nick Perry and Zach Griffith.

The pair of elite scorers traded bucket after bucket, going back and forth until Perry and the LeRoy boys basketball team eventually squeezed out a 70-69 win over the Fisher Bunnies in a fifth-place bracket game in the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament.

After Griffith converted 1 of 2 free throws to break a 68-68 tie with 18.4 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Perry was fouled with 12.5 seconds remaining and calmly sank both free throws.

Griffith then came down on the other end and was called for an offensive push-off as he tried to create space with his left arm for a step-back jumper with 3.4 seconds to go.

LeRoy then misfired on a pair of free throws on the other end, the second of which was an intentional miss, and Griffith’s desperation three-quarter court heave at the buzzer banged off the right side of the iron.

Perry finished with a season-high 37 points on 11 of 22 shooting (4 of 6 on threes) along with 11 of 12 on free throws. Griffith also had a season-high, pouring in 31 points (12 of 18, 4 of 6 on threes) and totaled 10 rebounds and four assists.

“It was a fun game with all those shots going in,” LeRoy coach Mark Edmundson said. “I honestly don’t think it was bad defense. I don’t think it was great defense, don’t get me wrong, but I just think that those guys are two very talented offensive players. It was a game anyone could’ve won, and I’m sure it was entertaining for the fans because the offense was excellent.”

Both elite scorers had the fortune of working with a pair of running mates just as capable of racking up points in bunches — Brett Egan (16 first-half points) served as the Robin to Perry’s Batman and Jaden Jones-Watkins (20 points on 6 of 8 from downtown) was the yang to Griffith’s yin.

“We’ve got Egan and they’ve got Jones-Watkins. Those two picked up the other part of the slack,” Edmundson said. “We knew (Griffith and Jones-Watkins) were their best players, but (Fisher’s) other players aren’t bad. They just kind of got lost tonight (because of Griffith and Jones-Watkins’ performances).”

The Bunnies’ main focus was stopping Perry. But they found out that bottling up the sophomore, who was averaging 22.1 points per game prior to Thursday’s contest, is easier said than done.

“We had a great game plan, but we just didn’t succeed from it,” Fisher coach Cody Diskin said. “We were trying to find an answer to stop Perry and do the best job of denying him, and our guys couldn’t do it.

“We got outplayed tonight, and it’s a tough game to lose because we had a great game plan going into it. They shot well and we shot well, but when it came down to it, we couldn’t stop him defensively, and that’s what we needed to do.”

The matchup’s main fireworks came in the first three quarters.

In the opening frame, Egan and Jones-Watkins traded 3-point shots in the final minute, and the Panthers held a 16-12 edge.

The next two quarters were an offensive explosion, with Perry/Egan and Griffith/Jones-Watkins putting on a show.

In the second quarter, Jones-Watkins splashed three 3-pointers, Griffith was 5 of 7, Perry netted seven points, and Egan put up nine of his own.

Trailing 31-26, Griffith and Jones-Watkins buried back-to-back threes late in the second stanza, and Griffith would hit another 3-pointer off a feed from Jones-Watkins for a 35-35 tie a minute later. But the Panthers finished the half on a 7-0 run, capped by an Egan jumper near the buzzer from the right baseline in which he hung in the air, letting Griffith’s outstretch arm fly by before launching the shot.

The Bunnies outscored LeRoy 25-18 in the third, as Griffith (11 points on three 3-pointers) and Jones-Watkins (eight points) carried the load, but there was no answer for Perry, who scored 15 of the Panthers’ 18 as the two teams drew to a 60-60 stalemate.

The final quarter featured a bit more defense. Dalton Burk nailed a 3-pointer at the 5:55 mark for a 63-63 tie, Griffith converted an old fashioned three-point play and then took a charge with 3:11 left.

But trailing by three, Perry splashed a 3-pointer to tie the game, 68-68, with 2:33 remaining.

Then, with 50 seconds to go, Fisher held for a long possession before Jones-Watkins found Griffith on a dump pass with under 20 seconds to go. He was fouled, and the final free throw battle between him and Perry ensued.

