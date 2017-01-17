Trojans boys drop county tourney opener to Westville

Shawn Reardon (left) and the Armstrong-Potomac boys basketball team fell to Westville 52-28 in the opening round of the Vermilion County Conference tournament on Saturday.

WESTVILLE — When asked what he disliked most about his team’s 52-28 loss to Westville in the Vermilion County Tournament, Armstrong-Potomac head coach Sean O’Brien answered without hesitation.

“That hole we dug ourselves into,” said O’Brien, referring to the beginning of the game. “We have a habit of doing that lately. That is a team we can play with. We just cant spot them 10-12 points before we get started with our scoring. They were quick, and they took advantage.”

That is exactly what happened.

In the first three minutes and change of the contest, the Westville Tigers, who found themselves playing a home game after the venues were changed from David S. Palmer Arena to Westville because of a leak in the roof, took a 10-0 lead.

When Ladavion Severado, a 5-foot-9 senior, hit a bucket, the Tigers had a 10-0 lead. A-P’s Ruger Crozier hit a 3-pointer with 4:01 to play in the first quarter to break the Trojan scoring drought, but it was soon answered by Westville.

The only other points in the first quarter were scored by Shawn Reardon, who hit a layup with 2:01 to play.

At the end of the first quarter, Westville held a 17-5 lead. In the second quarter, Westville’s defense managed to keep the Trojans, except at the free throw line.

Dalton Loschen, a Trojans sophomore, hit two free throws at the 7:16 mark. They would not score a bucket until the 4:03 mark. Slade Bussard nailed a 3-pointer from the right wing. With the bucket, the Trojans entered double figures and cut the lead to 24-10.

The Tigers continued to pull away in the final two quarters. Within the first two minutes of the third quarter, the Tigers were up by over 20 points. They led by as many as 27 points.

“Our kids were in good position defensively,” Westville coach Jeff Millis said. “I was shocked that we were able to get that big lead at the beginning of the game, but we were able to score off some steals. They were athletic. I was very happy with our defensive intensity.”

Bryce Franzen, Crozier and Jason Sollars each scored five points to lead Armstrong-Potomac. Reardon finished with four points, while Bussard had three points. Cameron Colunga, Austin Bridgman and Loschen each scored two points to round out the scoring. Severado and Brady Crain each had 10 points for Westville.

“I thought our defense was a bit better in the second half,” O’Brien said. “We played zone, but we could not get going offensively. That is a testament to their defense. We did not make good decisions with the ball at times. We have to go back to work and fix some things.”

The Trojans are 5-13 overall. They squared off against Bismarck-Henning on Tuesday, but results were not available at press time.

Their next scheduled game comes on Thursday against Georgetown-Ridge Farm, who they defeated 57-56 on Nov. 25 to win the Tri-County Championship.

In order to get a fourth game at the county tournament, the Trojans will have to win one of those two games to finish as a top-six team.

