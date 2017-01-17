Growing up: Basketball will soon take a backseat for Rantoul’s Onycai Lawson as he welcomes a baby daughter

Rantoul forward Onycai Lawson (right) has helped the Eagles to an 11-6 record to start the season. But the senior will soon be taking on a much bigger challenge when he and his girlfriend, Alayah, welcome a baby daughter, Aaliyah, into the world in late February/early March.

RANTOUL — His eyes widen, his smile brightens, and his entire complexion changes when the subject is brought up.

Even after an exhausting game last Tuesday and in the middle of a practice on Thursday, when the words, “Congrats on your baby daughter” hit his ears, Onycai Lawson’s face lights up, and he can’t stop smiling.

“Excited” is barely the word to describe the Rantoul forward’s mindset as the date that will forever change his life, March 2, approaches faster than the opposing players he’s in charge of guarding on the court.

In a little more than a month, Lawson and his girlfriend, Alayah, will be welcoming their baby daughter, Aaliyah, into the world. It is no doubt a scary, life-altering event for the two 18-year-olds set to graduate high school in June. But that nervousness is almost impossible to detect when speaking with Lawson about the beautiful bundle of joy heading his way.

“Going into it, I think I’m going to be nervous, but once I settle myself down and get used to the feel of how (my girlfriend) is reacting I think I’ll be all right after that part,” Lawson said. “But once (my daughter) comes, Alayah thinks I’m going to cry. I know I’m going to cry — I’m having my first daughter, my first child, in my life. Of course, I’m going to cry. But at the same time, me being a man, it’s kind of hard to let those tears out most of the time. But if they do come out, I’m going to bawl up. I can tell right now. I’m going to be too happy to not cry, you know what I’m saying?”

Lawson and Alayah found out about the pregnancy mid-2016. Despite being scared and wondering what would come next, the pair has remained strong despite the unknown that lies ahead.

There are a few things Lawson is fairly certain of, though. He knows, for instance, that Aaliyah is “going to be a handful.”

Lawson says he doesn’t fall asleep early most nights. Around midnight on many nights, he can see his daughter moving around and kicking rigorously in her mother’s stomach. She is sure to be a “rambunctious girl,” but everyone in their lives is nonetheless excited to finally meet her.

The senior said Alayah has been strong throughout the whole process. Dealing with something as big as this can weigh heavily on the shoulders of a young woman, but while her character has been tested, she has so far passed with flying colors.

“I think she’s a real trooper, honestly,” Lawson said. “She goes through a lot of things during life because she’s working right now, and she says it’s a lot of stress on her. But I talk to her every night and make sure she’s good throughout her life and what she’s dealing with. But on the bright side, everybody’s in our corner and her corner.”

What makes their situation much easier to deal with is the fact that they are being backed by a strong support system.

Lawson’s parents, Keowanna and Onycai Sr., and his grandmother, Dorthyfaye, have been a vigorous presence, and Alayah’s mother, Patricia, has been just as sturdy. Alayah’s father, Joe, passed away. Otherwise, he would surely be right there with them in support.

Keowanna is the main person in his corner whom he can always turn to for advice and reliability — and his father has also taught him life lessons.

“I talk to my mom a lot about everything I do in my life because she’s my go-to person — my backbone,” Lawson said. “I told her I think I’m going to take a year off (from school after graduation), and then I’ll start to look back at colleges and see what I want to do in my life. … I grew up with a father and a mom. (I’ve learned that) if you are man enough to go and do all that stuff, then you’ve got to be man enough in order to take care of what you’ve got yourself into.”

If he needs any additional help or advice, Lawson can also easily look just a few feet down the bench toward his head coach, Brett Frerichs, for support throughout this time.

Frerichs and his wife, Laura, got pregnant with their first daughter, Chelsea, when they were juniors at Rantoul Township High School. Laura gave birth in August 1989, a month before their senior year, and it was a hard and trying time in both of their lives. But those years, especially the early ones as Chelsea grew up, is something that both Brett and Laura learned from, and it helped turn them into the people they are today.

“I can’t sit here and say it was easy — it was never easy. And it’s not going to be easy for O, and it’s not easy for any young couple. But he’s matured enough, and they’re both mature enough, to where it’s going to work out,” Frerichs said. “We’ve talked a lot, but at the same time I’ve left him alone, too. But he knows I’m here for him. Me and Laura went through it. It’s the same thing. We had to grow up and take that responsibility. It really turns you into a grown up overnight when you find out. Looking back, we have no regrets. We’ve been together 29 years.”

The two got married in July 1990, just one month after graduating from high school. They have stayed together and raised Chelsea and a second daughter, Lauren, to adulthood. Both Chelsea and Lauren are now parents, proving that something good, and even great, can come out of Lawson and Alayah’s situation — even if it is a difficult, unplanned circumstance.

“It’s obviously not something you plan for, but it’s time for him to grow up and take that responsibility. And they’ve taken on that responsibility,” Frerichs said. “Ever since he found out, he’s stepped up and taken that responsibility. He can’t wait. He’s very excited. He does light up (when it’s brought up). … And we talked about what he needs to do to become more of a man. But watching him and his girlfriend through this whole process, they definitely matured and are doing the right things.”

Teenage pregnancy is not something to be taken lightly, nor is it something to necessarily support.

However, with the numerous stories about young men, or just men in general, running out once a pregnancy occurs, Lawson’s mindset going into this could be seen as an uplifting look into the kind of maturity that a teenager can have. It is a wisdom and manhood well beyond what you would normally expect from an 18-year-old.

“I’ve always thought it was a blessing,” Lawson said. “If I’m having a kid, I can’t be mad or sad about it. I’m going to always be happy and joyful about it — regardless of how old I am or what I’m going through. If you’re having a child, that should be a blessing to you. That’s something that continues your whole life.”

Feb. 26 is the date Lawson is most hopeful Aaliyah will, at long last, be introduced into the world — that date is Lawson and Alayah’s anniversary.

But whether Aaliyah comes on Feb. 26 or 27, March 2 or 3, basketball — for the most understandable reason — will take a back seat for a while. Lawson may elect to sit out for a week or more, though that will be something that he decides when the times comes. Either way, he is setting himself up for success in a much more important area of his life.

“If at any time, I can get back on the court, I promise you I will take that chance at some time in my life,” Lawson said. “But at this time in my life, I just want to focus on my daughter and being a great father. … It’s just a blessing. I’ve just got to be a great father figure and teach her the right ways as I’m still progressing and learning in life. Everything that I know, I’m going to give to her so that she can be successful in life.”

