Rantoul Eagles (11-6, 1-0 Okaw Valley Conference) vs. St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans (13-4, 1-1)

Date: Friday

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Site: Rantoul

STORYLINE

Eagles

Rantoul has taken its fair share of bumps and bruises this year. Injuries and suspensions took their toll, but the Eagles seem to have weathered the storm and look to be ready for the season’s second half.



They have most notably stepped up on defense, jumping the passing lanes and being more aggressive with their off-the-ball takeaways.



Rantoul will need to have a consistent, concerted defensive effort to take down one of the area’s most prolific scoring teams in the Spartans.

Spartans

Prior to Tuesday’s game against Cissna Park (results were not available at press time), SJ-O is averaging 72.6 points per game this year.



It will be a battle between the Spartans’ creative, productive offense and Rantoul’s aggressive, attacking defense that feeds off converting turnovers into points.



Both have been hot of late, as the Eagles are coming off three straight games allowing less than 60 points, and the Spartans have scored 60 or more in 10 straight (8-2 during that span).

MAJOR KEY



Eagles



Feed off the energy



There is only one certainty heading into Friday night — it will be a raucous environment. Against Centennial, Monticello and Paxton-Buckley-Loda, the crowds have been feverish, but many fans have been waiting for when a conference game against SJ-O rolls around. The Eagles shouldn’t have any problem staying motivated for this one.

Spartans



Stay composed



On the flip side, it is imperative for the Spartans to not get rattled by the crowd noise. Getting a lead early could go a long way in helping them stay relaxed. Of course, this battle-tested SJ-O group won’t back down easily, but some big buckets in the first half would provide some breathing room.

PLAYERS TO WATCH



Eagles



Erick Johnson



The junior guard had a great performance against PBL last Tuesday with 20 points in a 66-53 win, and once again he did it behind the force of several offensive rebounds. He is an aggressor on the boards and provides an energy boost with his on-the-ball defense. It will be interesting to see if he gets matched up with the Spartans’ top offensive threat...

Spartans



Brandon Trimble



Really, who else? The senior guard recently became the Spartans’ all-time scoring leader. The 6-3 Trimble can fill it up in a hurry and consistently, as evidenced by multiple 40-plus-point games and a career-high 51 points Dec. 30. Watch out for his main running mate, Jordan Brooks, who is also a threat.

Sports editor's Week 8 area basketball picks

(Overall record: 31-12)

Girls

St. Joseph-Ogden at Unity, Jan. 19 (Pick: SJO)

Arthur Okaw Christian vs. Decatur Christian, Jan. 20 (Pick: AOC)

Centennial at Peoria Notre Dame, Jan. 19 (Pick: Notre Dame)

Champaign Central at Peoria, Jan. 19 (Pick: Peoria)

Clinton at Warrensburg-Latham, Jan. 19 (Pick: W-L)

Boys

Unity at St. Thomas More, Jan. 20 (Pick: STM)

SJO at Rantoul, Jan. 20 (Pick: Rantoul)

Arthur Okaw Christian at Decatur Christian, Jan. 20 (Pick: AOC)

Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond at Argenta-Oreana, Jan. 20 (Pick: A-O)

Paxton-Buckley-Loda at South Newton, Jan. 20 (Pick: PBL)

The best game of the week is easily the SJO-Rantoul matchup. If you don't have any plans Friday night, go check out SJO's Brandon Trimble matchup up against an Eagles defense that has been playing much better of late. It should be a fun, entertaining night.

