Eagles defense starting to take shape; 'Hoosiers' tickets set to go on sale

RANTOUL — Eagles boys basketball coach Brett Frerichs believes his group is starting to put things together, especially on the defensive end of the floor after holding Monticello to 45 points Jan. 6 and limiting Paxton-Buckley-Loda to 53 last Tuesday.

“I think we’ve had better flashes during games — I think if you look at our Sterling first quarter (Dec. 29), that might’ve been our best quarter. But we’re finally starting to play defense as a team (for 32 minutes), and we’re finally starting to play off-the-ball defense,” Frerichs said. “That’s what we’ve always tried to pride our program on is playing pressure defense — not letting an offensive player feel comfortable.”

Frerichs and his coaching staff like to compare the Eagles’ pressure defense to that of a football defense putting consistent pressure on a quarterback, so he won’t be able to sit back comfortably, make reads and create easy offense.

“I think we’re finally getting our basketball legs, and we’re finally able to put pressure on the ball for the full 32 minutes, and we’re getting a consistent rotation, which also helps,” Frerichs said.



Reinforcements arrive

For now, it seems the Eagles have weathered the storm of being severely short-handed.

Suspensions, injuries and other maladies hit at a bad time heading into the Taylorville Holiday Tournament in late December.

Kevin Williams and Erick Johnson were each suspended, Kevonte Williams broke his left hand and Milton Rivera — who started in several games and was one of the team’s six returning letter winners from last season — left the team.

But as of late, the Eagles are starting to get healthy — sans Kevonte Williams, though after undergoing surgery recently, Frerichs believes Williams could return in a couple weeks and be ready for the final few games and the postseason following injury rehab.

They have also been getting production out of freshman guard Eric Cole, who has been plugged into a starter’s role. And Urbana transfer Deshante Ingram, who was ineligible for the first semester and was cleared by doctors after undergoing an electrocardiogram, figured to play a key role in the rotation for a team that has been searching for added depth all season.

“EJ’s finally in the mix for good; Eric’s in the mix for good; Tay is cleared to play now, so it feels good to know who’s going to be at practice and who’s going to be able to play the next game,” Frerichs said. “It feels good to be able to settle in on an eight-, nine-, or 10-man rotation.”



Tickets for ‘Hoosiers’ game set to go on sale

Rantoul athletic director Travis Flesner said that tickets for the Eagles’ game against St. Thomas More at the Hoosier Gym will be going on sale this week.

Tickets will go on sale at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at the high school for $10 each with a maximum of four tickets per person.

No advanced reservation of tickets is allowed.

The tickets will continue to go on sale on Monday, Jan. 23 in the main office until they are sold out.

The Eagles are playing the Sabers in an Okaw Valley Conference game Feb. 17 at the famous gym which was the central location for the sports movie “Hoosiers.”

STM head coach Matt Kelley and boys’ athletic director Ben Sankey elected to forego a home conference game in favor of the rare opportunity to play at the famous gym in Knightstown, Ind.



