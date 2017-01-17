Eagles cruise past Charleston on Hall of Fame night

Rantoul's Duck Gibson scored 14 points, four rebounds and five assists in the Eagles' 79-58 win over Charleston on Tuesday.

RANTOUL — From the opening tip, the extra motivation was clear to see.

More than 25 members of the Rantoul Township High School athletics Hall of Fame were honored in a ceremony prior to the Eagles’ boys basketball game against Charleston.

After speaking with those athletes and soaking in the atmosphere of the energetic crowd, Rantoul came out of the gate on fire, putting on a show in front of the former Eagles greats in a 79-58 win over the Trojans in a nonconference matchup Tuesday night.

The Eagles jumped to a 19-4 start in the first quarter, using their length and an aggressive, attacking mindset inspired by the pregame dedication.

“(The Hall of Fame members) drove from a bunch of different places to be here, so the best we could do was come out and give it our all. We wanted to give them a win,” Rantoul forward Onycai Lawson said. “Plus, when we were talking to them in the cafeteria (before the game) during our meet-and-greet, they were like, ‘You better go out there and win and blow them out of the water.’ And we were like, ‘We got you. We got to since you came this far.’”

“I could tell (they were motivated). They were pretty excited when we passed out the uniforms last night,” Rantoul coach Brett Frerichs said of the 1990s throwback jerseys the Eagles donned. “We talked about playing with pride and making our alumni proud of us. I think it showed at the start of the game. We had a little extra motivation, and they were flying around.

“The key is when this team flies around and they have fun and they gamble and get turnovers, that’s when we’re at our best.”

Converting six turnovers and a pair of blocks into 10 points the other way helped the Eagles (12-6) build a 29-8 edge after the first quarter. After Charleston cut the deficit to 34-19 with three minutes left in the first half, Rantoul expanded the lead with a 13-3 run to close the half with a 47-22 advantage.

Rantoul had no problems handling the Trojans (5-9) the rest of the way, building a 69-45 lead after three quarters.

Lawson led the way with 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists, but he had plenty of help all around.

Kevin Williams poured in 13 points along with 13 boards and four assists, and Duck Gibson (14 points, four rebounds, five assists) and Erick Johnson (12 points on 6 of 6 shooting) provided support in the Eagles’ backcourt.

That kind of balance — which also featured 18 total team assists — is key moving forward. But so is taking care of the ball. The Eagles committed 20 turnovers, otherwise it may have been an even bigger win.

“(The balance) helped us a lot, honestly, because that means we’re moving the ball around and working it instead of going one-on-one,” Lawson said. “But if you ask me personally, I think we could’ve had way more assists than that because there were a lot of key plays where we could’ve given the ball up way earlier.

“Sometimes we just kept (the ball), and it turned into turnovers. That was more in the second half, which I think we could’ve handled a lot better, but we fixed our mistakes at the end.”

Establishing a killer mentality

One thing Frerichs wished last year’s team was better at was holding onto big leads.

In 2015-16, the Eagles would jump ahead by 15 or 20 points, only to see it slip away. Most of those games Rantoul still won, but it was still a problem worth addressing.

The big win over Charleston, though, shows that Rantoul is capable of forming a killer mentality, keeping its foot on the gas and not letting teams back in the game.

“That’s the mindset we should always come out with,” Lawson said. “If we’re beating someone by a lot, (we need to) up it more. We need to come out even more aggressive so they know they’re not going to have a chance to come back, and give them no hope. Once a team gets hope, anything can happen in the game.”

Trip down memory lane

Welcoming back some of the Rantoul greats brought with it some nostalgia and great memories, including some reflection from the Eagles’ boys basketball program’s all-time leading scorer Kareem Richardson.

Both Richardson and Frerichs, who played together in the 90s, said one of their favorite memories was winning a regional title in 1993 on the Eagles’ home floor.

“Overall, I had a lot of great memories, but cutting down the nets here is probably my favorite,” Frerichs said.

“What was amazing about it was the range of years that we compiled,” Frerichs said of Rantoul’s first-ever Hall of Fame game. “And it gave me chills just seeing everybody lined up on the baseline. I’ve lived in Rantoul my whole and watched a lot of those guys and gals play. I think it was a thrill for everybody, and it worked out really good.”

“It’s really an honor, especially coming back to support a dear friend of mine in Brett,” Richardson said. “He’s got the atmosphere in here rocking like how it was when we were playing. He’s been a tremendous asset for the community.

“I’m just a believer that if you have the ability to give back, you should give back. … Just letting people know anything is possible, and everybody can make it (is important to me).”

Up next

A much stiffer text awaits on Friday when the Eagles (12-6, 1-0 Okaw) welcome in scoring sensation Brandon Trimble and St. Joseph-Ogden (14-4, 1-1) in an Okaw Valley Conference matchup.

“We’re ready. If you ask me, personally, I think we should run a box-and-one (on Trimble) because the way he runs, wherever he goes, their team follows,” Lawson said. “If he’s (scoring) and going nuts then their team is going to follow his lead, and we can’t let that happen.”

