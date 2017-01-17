Athlete of the Week: Kevin Williams

Kevin Williams came up huge in the Eagles’ 66-53 win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda last Tuesday.

RANTOUL — Halftime adjustments are the name of the game, and last Tuesday night was no different for the Rantoul boys basketball team.

In the middle of a tough and rugged fight with area rival Paxton-Buckley-Loda, the Eagles found themselves clinging onto a 37-32 halftime lead. But the Panthers had been riding the hot hand of one of the area’s leading scorers in Andrew Zenner, a big-time threat who could work inside and out — proven by four 3-pointers in the first half.

But then came one of the Eagles’ more impressive individual defensive performances of the season to date.

Senior Kevin Williams stuck to Zenner like glue in the second half. The 6-6 forward used his strength and length to hold PBL’s standout senior to just two points in the second half, which proved to be a huge difference maker in the Eagles’ 66-53 win.

“(Eagles head coach Brett Frerichs) thought the guards (would be more of a problem), but I knew Zenner was a good player and we would have to play him really well,” Williams said. “I’ve played against him since middle school, so I know he’s a good player.”

“It feels pretty good,” Williams said of rebounding with four consecutive victories following three straight losses in the Taylorville Holiday Tournament in late December.

“We could’ve just laid down and (gave up), but we picked it up. We lost a couple people, but people have played their role really good, and we got the ‘W.’”

“It feels pretty good (to beat PBL),” Williams said. “It shows how good we are. Even though they were ranked fourth in the area, it showed them how good we really are.”

Williams has been providing an even stronger presence since his brother, Kevonte, has been sidelined since suffering a broken hand in late December at the Taylorville Holiday Tournament.

The senior said that in order for the Eagles to build on the win against the Panthers, they need to keep doing more of the same.

“We’ve just got to keep doing what we’re doing. We played really well against the zone — we need to keep doing that. We’re taking little steps.”

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.