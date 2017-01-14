Fisher takes down Eureka to set up rematch against GCMS

By JOSH HOHULIN

Rantoul Press correspondent

EL PASO — The Fisher boys basketball team took care of business Saturday afternoon, defeating Eureka 60-39 to open the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament.

But while the final score and 20-6 first quarter lead seem like key indicators of a job well done, it wasn’t all smooth sailing. Eureka, which only boasts a single win, opened the second quarter on a 9-0 run, and continued to keep it close throughout the second and third quarters.

“Their record doesn’t show it, but they’re a hard defensive team,” Fisher coach Cody Diskin said. "I thought they played aggressive — more aggressive than us — and it took us out of our game plan a little bit.”

“I thought their guards did a good job of taking it to the hole, and I feel like we didn’t slide our feet on defense well enough to slide over and stop their attack of the basket,” Diskin added.

With Fisher ahead just 32-25 with 3:15 left in the third quarter, the Bunnies finally let loose again and outscored the Hornets 38-14 the rest of the way.

“At times our shots weren’t falling, our free throws weren’t falling, they were playing more aggressive than us — taking us out of our game plan — but we stuck with it, kept battling, and bounced back,” Diskin said.

Senior Zach Griffith tore up the stat sheet, notching 26 points to along with 16 rebounds while Jesse Pedigo put up 10 points and five rebounds and Jaden Jones-Watkins adding nine points. The win set up a quick rematch with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (12-5) at 8 p.m. on Monday at Illinois Wesleyan University's Shirk Center in Bloomington.

Fisher (12-6) fell to the Falcons 62-49 on Jan. 3 in Gibson City.

