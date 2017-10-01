RANTOUL — Rantoul Township High School will be holding a Hall of Fame game on Tuesday against Charleston.

More than 30 members of the RTHS athletics Hall of Fame will be returning to the school to attend the game, with a meet-and-greet between the Hall of Famers and the community and current basketball team planned. During the game, the HOF members will be recognized.

The event was created by Eagles coach Brett Frerichs, who said he and the rest of RTHS athletics and administration staffs “try to do anything to get former players and the community involved.”

“I just try to come up with different ideas to bring alumni back, and that’s one — I don’t think there’s ever been an event where we’ve brought all the Hall of Famers back at once,” Frerichs said. “We recognize them when they get inducted, but other than that I don’t think there’s been an event where we try and bring them all back. … It’s just a nice way to bring back former athletes from Rantoul.”

To honor the 1990s RTHS teams and to toss in a bit of nostalgia, throwback uniforms have been provided similar to what the team wore two decades ago. Lee Smith and his younger brother Clark Smith, RTHS graduates from 1993 and 1999, respectively, helped get the ball rolling on the idea of the throwback uniforms. They both aided in the design of the jerseys as well.

“Me, my brother and Kareem (Richardson), and a lot of others get together at least once or twice a year, sometimes to play basketball,” Lee Smith said. “Once Brett took the job back over, we all just wanted to find as many ways, or a way, where we could support the program, whether it’s from close or from afar. And Brett came up with the idea of having the Hall of Fame game and bringing Hall of Fame athletes back, regardless of the sport, and recognizing as many as could come back. He reached out to us and had the idea, and we threw back the idea that it would be cool for (the players) to wear the uniforms that we wore 25 years ago. ... That’s really where it got off the ground. ... It’s going to be pretty cool.”

The throwback uniforms are grey, but IHSA rules state that the home team must wear white. But an agreement has been worked out, and Charleston will wear its white uniforms while Rantoul will don the grey jerseys.

Prior to the game, there will be a meet-and-greet between Hall of Famers and community members at 5:30 p.m. in the RTHS cafetorium.

Food will be provided to all of the Hall of Famers attending Tuesday’s game.

Any Hall of Fame members wishing to attend may contact Rantoul Athletic Director Travis Flesner by email at tflesner@rths.k12.il.us or by phone at (217) 892-6117. Or contact Frerichs by email at bjfrerichs90@yahoo.com or by phone at (217) 714-0403.



Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.