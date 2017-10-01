Athlete of the Week: Jaden Jones-Watkins

Fisher point guard Jaden Jones-Watkins tallied 19 points and six assists to help the Bunnies defeat the AP’s No. 1-ranked Class 1A team, Ridgview, 65-51 on Friday. The junior also poured in a team-high 17 points in a loss to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley last Tuesday.

FISHER — Taking down a giant was the highlight of the week for the Fisher boys basketball team.

The Bunnies defeated Ridgeview, the AP’s No. 1-ranked Class 1A team in Illinois, 65-51 on the road Friday night in a Heart of Illinois Conference matchup.

At the foundation of the big-time upset was point guard Jaden Jones-Watkins, who totaled 19 points and six assists to help overpower the then-unbeaten 13-0 Mustangs.

“It was definitely a great feeling taking down the No. 1 team in the state at their place,” Jones-Watkins said. “We feel like, as a team, any game we play in conference is a winnable one. And there’s not too many better feelings than jumping up and down with your teammates in the locker room after a big ‘W’ like that.”

In the third quarter, the Bunnies put together an 11-0 run marked by a pair of 3-pointers by Jones-Watkins and two buckets from Zach Griffith (who totaled 20 points and 14 rebounds). Jones-Watkins said coach Cody Diskin “just tells us to be aggressive and confident in our game. That’s exactly what we were, and our shots were falling.”

Jones-Watkins also played at a high level in Fisher’s 62-49 loss to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley last Tuesday. The junior tallied a team-high 17 points against the Falcons, and his step-back 3-pointer midway through the third quarter tied the game at 32 before GCMS gained control and cruised in the final quarter.

Despite the loss, splitting a pair of road contests (and throw in a 55-54 loss to Tremont, the No. 5-ranked 2A team on Nov. 29) to the HOIC’s best is exactly the type of test the Bunnies need heading into the McLean County/HOIC tournament, which begins Saturday.

“I’d say that it definitely ups our confidence going into the tourney and shows us that we can compete with anyone when we come to play,” Jones-Watkins said. “I think it’s a good thing playing two of the best teams in the conference a week before the tourney because it just gives us an idea what we are going to have to go up against, and it shows us how we’re going to have to play to get the job done.”

The No. 5-seed Bunnies tip off the conference tournament against No. 12 Eureka at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at El Paso-Gridley High School. With a win, Fisher would achieve its goal of making it to Illinois Wesleyan University’s Shirk Center — one of the team’s biggest expectations every year.

The victory would vault the Bunnies (10-6, 5-2 HOIC) into the second round, where a rematch against No. 4-seed GCMS would most likely await if the Falcons take care of business against No. 13 Lexington.

Though playing in the tough HOIC has the benefits of gearing teams up for postseason play, it also means there will not be any easy matchups.

“It definitely would be nice to get another crack at our rival school,” Jones-Watkins said of a potential rematch against GCMS, “but we’ve got Eureka first in the tourney, and we can’t overlook anyone in this conference.”

