Williams' key play sparks Eagles' win in defensive slugfest

Rantoul's Erick Johnson (middle) and Duck Gibson (24) defend against Monticello's Calvin Fisher (12) in the first half of Rantoul's 49-45 win over the Sages on Friday night.

RANTOUL — Kevin Williams may have more to thank than just the athleticism and basketball skills he’s developed throughout his career for the game-changing play he made Friday night.

Williams and the rest of the Rantoul boys basketball team can also point to a bit of fortune for their 49-45 win over Monticello in the Okaw Valley Conference opener.

Nursing a four-point lead with 2:35 remaining in the fourth quarter, Williams corralled a loose ball and was trapped by a pair of Sages defenders on the right sideline about 65 feet from his basket. As he was falling to the floor, the forward launched a one-handed pass ahead to a wide-open Erick Johnson sprinting up the opposite side. Johnson gathered the pass and sent down a one-handed dunk, and the crowd exploded as the Eagles took a 43-37 lead.

“I just fell and was looking to see who to pass it to, and the last person I saw was EJ, so I just tossed it to him,” Williams said. “I didn’t think it was going to get there, but I guess it did.”

“Before the game, I told (teammate) Ben Amerio, ‘I’m going to get a dunk, I’m going to get a dunk,’” Johnson said. “That was on my mind the whole game. Kevin threw me the ball, and I knew I wasn’t going to do a layup. I didn’t care who was in my way, I just dunked the ball.”

One minute after the dunk, the Sages fought back with a layup on a perfectly placed backdoor pass from Isiah Florey and a Calvin Fisher three-point play to cut the margin to 44-42 with 1:35 left.

Eagles forward Onycai Lawson (14 points) then converted 5 of 6 free throws down the stretch, and Johnson’s block on a Sages three-point shot with 15 seconds left sealed the win.

“It’s a relief (to get this win). It would’ve been devastating if we had lost this game,” Johnson said. “If we had lost the first (conference) game, it probably would’ve changed the season. Now we’re OK. We get a day off to sit and just rest and come back to hopefully go 2-0 next week.”

The Eagles (10-5, 1-0 Okaw) had trouble with the 1-2-2 matchup zone deployed by the Sages (7-3, 0-1), but they took a 20-18 lead at the half.

Duck Gibson, who finished with a game-high 19 points, threw down a dunk off a steal at the third quarter buzzer for a 35-27 advantage.

“It was a dogfight tonight,” Rantoul coach Brett Frerichs said. “It was a half court, grind-it-out, good old fashioned conference game. Both teams fought in the half court. … (This win) is huge. It keeps us undefeated at home and gets us to 1-0 in conference. I think we can build off this because we had a really good week of practice trying to get our legs back.”

Despite the tough loss — Monticello’s third consecutive since starting the season with a 7-0 mark — Sages coach Kevin Roy saw the positives in the defensive slugfest.

“I was proud of our guys for the battle and the fight,” Roy said. “It’s tough to go on the road in the Okaw. Rantoul’s one of the top teams in the area. … It was a great atmosphere as far as fans and every possession counting. It was just a good, fun game to watch and be a part of. … It was a good, hard-fought battle between two good teams, and unfortunately we just came up short.”

