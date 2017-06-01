Fisher's Jaden Jones-Watkins helped the Bunnies take down the Associated Press' No. 1-ranked team in Class 1A in the state of Illinois, Ridgeview, with 19 points and six assists in a 65-51 win on the road Friday night.

By JOSH HOHULIN

Rantoul Press correspondent

COLFAX — As time dwindled down on the Ridgeview boys basketball team's scoreboard, many eyes gazed over the digits with eye rubbing and second glances.

The score revealed a 65-51 upset of the undefeated, top-ranked Mustangs at the hands of a “relentless” Bunnies squad that finally let their lips crack a smile during the Heart of Illinois Conference victory. Stone faced, focused, and determined, Fisher (10-6, 5-2 HOIC) entered Friday’s matchup without a glimpse of worry about the mental edge that an undefeated home team might possess.

“Coach just told us to come into the game with confidence and not to worry about them being No. 1 and just play our game,” Fisher junior guard Jaden Jones-Watkins said.

“We know they’re a good team; great coach; great fans. But we knew to keep sticking to the game plan,” senior Zach Griffith added.

Sticking to the game plan would prove crucial as Ridgeview (13-1, 5-0), the No. 1-ranked team in the state of Illinois in Class 1A, started out hot, hitting big shots and responding to any early momentum the Bunnies gained.

“It seemed like we’d get close, and they’d hit a big shot,” Fisher coach Cody Diskin said of the first-half deficit. “We’d make a mental mistake or whatever, but we just kept grinding. And then that second half I told them, ‘Hey we got to get back and win this quarter.’ We won that quarter, and I felt like they were relentless and never gave up.”

Down 19-13 after the first quarter and 33-27 at halftime, Fisher adjusted its defensive style and sparked an 11-0 run to go up 44-35 with 1:08 left in third quarter.

“In the first half, they were just hitting shots,” Griffith said. “We were playing good D, but second half we extended out a little more, and our big guys rebounded great down there and we kept them to one shot each possession.”

Griffith and Jones-Watkins were the scoring culprits behind the 11-0 run, with Jones-Watkins hitting two straight three-point shots and Griffith encoring with a power move down low and a three of his own. Griffith accounted for 20 points and 14 rebounds while Jones-Watkins added 19 points and six assists. And down the stretch, a combination of Cale Zook (14 points, six rebounds), Jesse Pedigo (four rebounds, three assists), and the steady presence of Kade Thomas made for a solid outing overall as Fisher notched the 14-point road win.

“I thought we played great as a team,” Diskin said. “It was our first time playing all together this year really with all effort, and under pressure we didn’t buckle. They brought pressure to us. I thought we attacked their pressure, and I was really proud of the boys.”

'Relentless on defense'

Although his name didn’t fill up the stat sheet, the occasional entrance of Ethan McCoy helped solidify the Bunnies’ efforts to hold the lead. McCoy’s aggression and defensive abilities led to him playing several minutes in key spots down the stretch.

“Ethan came in at big moments there in that fourth quarter,” Diskin said. “I think with six minutes to go, Jesse Pedigo got three fouls on him, and I figured we’d get him a breather, then we just kept in Ethan because he just kept being relentless on defense guarding their guards and even a scoring threat, too, on offense. I thought he was aggressively taking it to the hole attacking them and knowing where the shooters were at. He’s a smart kid and it was a big lift for us.”

“He’s always giving us good defense and putting in a lot of effort all the time,” Jones-Watkins said. “He’s always going 100 percent.”

Coach comments

“We believe that in the HOIC we can go in anywhere and play anybody, doesn’t matter what your record is. And whoever comes out and plays a better game that night, they’re gonna win. And I think the boys right from the start had that mentality that they can be the better team that night.” - Diskin, when asked about the mentality entering the game.

Up next

After traveling to Dee-Mack on Tuesday, Fisher will begin the week-long McLean County Tournament from Jan. 14-21.

sports@rantoulpress.com