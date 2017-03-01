Fisher unable to handle Falcons' drives in rivalry game loss

Fisher's Jaden Jones-Watkins (right) scored a team-high 17 points but the Bunnies could not overcome Mitchell McNutt (game-high 19 points) and the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Falcons in a 62-49 loss Tuesday night.

GIBSON CITY — Mitchell McNutt knows the importance of getting into the weight room.

The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys basketball point guard powered his way to a game-high 19 points to help lead the Falcons (11-2, 3-0 Heart of Illinois Conference) to a 62-49 win over rival Fisher (9-6, 4-2) in an HOIC bout Tuesday night.

In an offense predicated on drives from its guards, it is the 195-pound junior’s physical strength that serves as a key component in the Falcons’ system.

“My favorite thing to do, probably, in life is working out,” said McNutt, who added he can bench 325 pounds. “Strength helps with everything you do. … It helps to get into the paint and go up strong.”

McNutt finished 8 for 13 on the night, and his ability to get into the lane and muscle up buckets in traffic opened things up for the Falcons.

“Mitch driving gets a lot of people open,” said teammate Bryce Barnes, who poured in 13 points with a similar driving style. “It gets himself open on the dribble, and it gets the weak side and opposite corners open, too, because they’ve got to help down. It opens up basically everyone when you have a point guard who can drive it to the hoop and is strong enough to finish and kick it out to the open guy.”

“We talked to (Mitchell) in the summer. There were some things we wanted to improve at, and one of those was getting into the paint — whether it be him, Bryce or Keegan (Allen),” Falcons coach Ryan Tompkins said. “Anytime you get the ball inside 10 feet, defenses have to make choices, and we have guys on the perimeter that can hit shots. As long as we maintain space and are able to get it in there, it can make life a little bit easier and get us some cleaner looks.”

The Bunnies surged to a 16-11 lead after the first quarter by forcing five turnovers. But the tide turned in the second quarter as the Falcons’ swarming defense led to nine takeaways.

With 1:26 remaining in the first half, Barnes’ steal and ensuing three-point play preceded a Tucker Cribbett three-point play on the next possession. The turnovers helped GCMS take a 24-18 lead at halftime.

The third quarter was a back-and-forth battle. The Falcons’ Sam Baillie converted a three-point play at the four-minute mark before Fisher’s Jaden Jones-Watkins (team-high 17 points) answered with a step-back three-pointer to knot the game at 32. GCMS then surged to a 43-38 lead following Cribbett’s (13 points) layup just before the buzzer.

The Falcons took a 54-40 lead midway through the final quarter, but a three-pointer from Jones-Watkins and a baseline floater from Kade Thomas trimmed the deficit to nine. But GCMS kept Fisher at bay with ball control and more strong drives.

“(Mitchell) is just a tough, physical kid,” Fisher coach Cody Diskin said. “He came out and took it right to the hole. They’re definitely tough to guard, and they’ve got a couple good shooters. … They’re tough to guard, but hopefully we’ll get another shot at them.”

“Coach Diskin had a great game plan,” Tompkins said. “Guys in our conference are going to have great game plans because we’re so familiar with each other’s personnel.”

Diskin was pleased with the balance his team produced — something the Bunnies have become accustomed to. Zach Griffith and Jesse Pedigo each finished with 12 points.

“It’s nice to have three or four players who can score,” Diskin said. “I just hope they get the confidence to do that every game and every quarter.”

Despite the loss, Diskin said his team needs to get back to work immediately.

“It’s only one game,” he said. “We’ve got to have two good practices, and it doesn’t get any easier when we to go Ridgeview (13-0) Friday night. If we play to our potential, I think we can beat anybody.”

Email Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and follow him on Twitter @ZCarp11.