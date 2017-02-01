Game of the Week: Rantoul Eagles vs PBL Panthers

Rantoul Eagles (9-5) vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda Panthers (6-2)

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Rantoul, Ill.



STORYLINE



EAGLES



The Taylorville Holiday Tournament was not especially kind to Rantoul, which went in hoping for a 5-0 championship run. Instead, the Eagles (9-5) settled for three straight losses to open pool play and a pair of wins on the final day to prevent what would have been a hugely disappointing 0-5 tourney run.



Some stout competition in Taylorivlle made things more difficult, but the Eagles are hoping that it will help prepare them for the second half of the season. Following the Okaw Valley Conference opener vs. Monticello (7-2) Friday, PBL comes in on Tuesday in a difficult nonconference matchup.



PANTHERS



It was a flip of the coin to determine which of the Eagles’ two matchups this week (Monticello and PBL) would get the nod here until the Panthers ousted the Sages in the third-place game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament on Thursday.



The Panthers (6-2) are once again an area power capable of running the Sangamon Valley Conference and winning a regional title. After all, they took unbeaten Ridgeview Mustangs team (13-0) with hopes of a state title to the wire in a 60-59 OT loss in that same tournament. PBL head coach Adam Schonauer has his squad clicking heading into the season’s second half.



MAJOR KEY



EAGLES



Repair and regroup...quickly



With some suspensions and injuries to key players, the Eagles faced some tough adversity in Taylorville, but they don’t get much time to rest. With Monticello on Friday and PBL on Tuesday, the Eagles have to gather themselves right away. Their toughness and depth will be tested once again this week.



PANTHERS



Spread the floor and drive



Against Centennial on Dec. 13, the Eagles had a tough time adjusting on three-point shot fakes as the quick Chargers guards got around them for looks in or near the paint, but they couldn’t finish. The Panthers have a host of scorers and shouldn’t have as much trouble finishing at the rim.



PLAYERS TO WATCH



EAGLES



Kevin Williams



With his brother, starting forward Kevonte, sidelined for at least the next six weeks with a broken left hand, it will be Kevin’s time to pick up his play even more. Kevin will have to pick up the production. If the last two games (24 points vs. Rochester, 21 points and nine boards vs. Dunlap) are any indication of how he’ll play with Kevonte out, the Eagles will be in good hands.



PANTHERS



Andrew Zenner



Zenner is the Panthers’ leader. He is a hoss who put up a 23-point, 12-rebound double double in the win against Monticello. The 6-4 senior can do a bit of everything, but he is also backed by key players in Cole Eshleman (20 points) and Luke Fitton (15 points), who each poured in double figures in that win over the Sages.

