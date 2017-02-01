Fisher takes seventh place at BSN Classic

Fisher's Cale Zook (with ball) scored a team-high 18 points to help the Bunnies secure a win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm in the seventh-place game of the BSN Classic on Thursday.

BROADLANDS — Zach Griffith was disappointed following a win on Thursday.

It wasn’t just because the Fisher senior and the rest of the Bunnies’ boys basketball team played sloppy for much of a 60-51 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm — although that was also a source of frustration. Griffith was mostly disappointed because he believes Fisher was the best team in the tournament at the BSN Classic, but the Bunnies didn’t prove it, settling for a seventh-place finish.

“It is (disappointing),” Griffith said. “The last two years we won (the tournament), and I thought we were the best team again. ... If we had beat Loogootee (on Wednesday) we probably would’ve been playing for the championship. We went from (potentially) playing first place to playing for seventh place, so it was disappointing.”

Against the Buffaloes (4-10), the balanced scoring of Cale Zook (18 points), Jaden Jones-Watkins (13 points), Griffith (12 points) and Jesse Pedigo (11 points) led the way for the Bunnies.

In the victory, Fisher held a 27-20 lead at halftime which dissolved to 36-34 edge with 3:13 remaining in the third quarter. A pair of free throws from Zook and a putback layup from Griffith to end the quarter followed to give the Bunnies a 43-36 advantage heading into the final eight minutes.

Both teams committed five turnovers in the fourth quarter, but eight points from Zook helped fend off G-RF.

Despite scoring his 1,000th career point in the victory over G-RF, Griffith wasn’t especially thrilled following the win. That will happen when you’re used to playing for a championship.

After back-to-back 5-0 runs to championship titles of the last two BSN Classic tournaments, the Bunnies (9-5) didn’t meet their goal of a third consecutive title this season, finishing the tourney 3-2.

“We were sluggish, for sure,” Griffith said. “I think we were all kind of disappointed we weren’t playing for first. And honestly, it’s hard to get hyped up for a seventh-place game in a tournament. And we started off sluggish, but we played well and ended up winning. But we have a lot to improve on heading into conference play.”



Big wins, tough losses

One of the top area matchups last week was Fisher’s game against eventual tourney champ Watseka (10-3) last Tuesday.

The Warriors featured a pair of elite scorers in Blake Castonguay and Brendan Fletcher, but the Bunnies held them each to 11 points and 14 points, respectively.

The game was tight the whole way, with nine Fisher turnovers helping the Warriors to a 25-22 advantage at halftime. The Bunnies then took advantage of Watseka’s tired legs, playing its second game of the day, to take control with a 12-3 third quarter.

In the final quarter, a Pedigo steal and pass ahead to Jones-Watkins for fast-break layup gave Fisher a 38-30 cushion. The Bunnies kept the Warriors at bay the rest of the way with a 52-43 victory.

The excitement was short-lived, however, with a loss a couple hours later to Bismarck-Henning. The Bunnies held a 27-25 lead at halftime, but the Blue Devils rode their way to a 57-44 win despite Griffith stuffing the stat sheet with 15 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Last Wednesday, the Bunnies looked like they could play their way into the championship with a 51-39 win over North Vermilion and a Watseka win over B-H. But a 56-52 loss to Loogootee ensued, ensuring the Bunnies would be relegated to a seventh-place game.



Up next

Things don’t get easier this week, as the Bunnies start Heart of Illinois Conference play against the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the league.

“We start out with probably the two best teams in our conference with Gibson City (Melvin-Sibley) Tuesday night and Ridgeview Friday night,” Fisher coach Cody Diskin said. “At least we ended on a win, and hopefully we can get a couple good practices in and get ready for conference play.

“We haven’t been playing to our potential, and that’s kind of the thing we’re unhappy about. But the way we’ve been playing, we are happy with the 3-2, and hopefully we can keep playing to our potential now.”

Email Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and follow him on Twitter @ZCarp11.